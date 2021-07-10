Clark Atlanta University Partners with the Consort Institute to Bring Courses for Careers in Emerging Technologies

Launch your career in high tech at Consort Institute at Clark Atlanta University Tweet this

Courses offered will include:

Business Intelligence

Big Data & Data Analytics

Machine Learning

Artificial Intelligence

Additionally, information sessions for the courses will begin Friday, July 16, 2021. These sessions will provide the opportunity to learn details about the courses and to ask any questions.

"We're proud to partner with Consort Institute to offer job seekers and working professionals cutting-edge technology courses that fit into their busy schedules," said president George T. French, Jr., Ph.D. "These practical courses will connect students with experts in the technological fields that are shaping our future."

Consort Institute partners with top universities to offer programs to learners interested in strengthening their skill set through hands-on learning in emerging technologies.

"Rapid advancements in digitization technologies have created many well-paying career opportunities. The collaboration between Clark Atlanta University and Consort Institute establishes a platform for offering highly effective, fast skills development and agile up-skilling programs to address the workforce requirements of emerging technologies," said Consort Institute president, Dr. Mahmoud Ghavi, Ph.D.

Some of the unique features of Consort Institute's "fast-skilling" program in emerging technologies include:

Segmentation and delivery of comprehensive, in-demand technical programs into small stackable modules that provide sufficient skills and training for a specific career track

Pre-program support with skillset equalization and job search training

Flexibility to register for one or more modules that directly pertain to the student's area of interest

Stackable modules to support student's mobility should they decide to expand or elevate their skillsets at any time.

Hands-on, project-based training to help with the delivery of technical knowledge in an application-oriented format that focuses on problem-solving skills

Use of multiple instructors with in-depth academic and business expertise to teach different modules of a course based on their respective experience

Convenient work-friendly Saturday and evening schedules

Focus on "hard" and "soft" skill set development, supplemented with continued support upon completion of the course

To register and to learn more about the Consort Institute at Clark Atlanta University visit www.cau.edu

About Consort Institute

The Consort Institute offers a series of accelerated modular programs for rapid professional skills development in data science and machine learning. The programs are delivered with convenient scheduling for working students and are designed to allow participants to complete a program on an accelerated timeline of just a few weeks. Fast upskilling and reskilling courses are offered in Business Intelligence, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Data Engineering. Consort Institute's highly successful programs are rooted in a holistic, immersive, and applied approach to training that is focused on career development.

About Clark Atlanta University

Established in 1988 by the historic consolidation of Atlanta University (1865) and Clark College (1869). Clark Atlanta University continues a 150-year legacy rooted in African-American tradition and focused on the future. Through global innovation, transformative educational experiences, and high-value engagement. CAU cultivates lifted lives that transform the world.

Notable alumni include: James Weldon Johnson; American civil rights activist, poet, and songwriter (Lift Every Voice and Sing "The Black National Anthem"; Ralph David Abernathy Sr., American civil rights activist; Congressman Hank Johnson, Georgia District 4; Kenya Barris, American award-winning television and movie producer; Kenny Leon, Tony Award-winning Broadway Director; Jacque Reid, Emmy Award-winning Television Personality and Journalist; Brandon Thompson, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for NASCAR; Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at the Recording Academy. To learn more about Clark Atlanta University, visit www.cau.edu .

