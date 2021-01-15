Clark Atlanta University President George T. French Jr. Ph.D. Recognized as one of Atlanta's 500 Most Powerful Leaders by "Atlanta Magazine"

Clark Atlanta University President George T. French Jr. Ph.D. Recognized as one of Atlanta's 500 Most Powerful Leaders. Tweet this

"I am honored to be recognized by Atlanta Magazine along with so many outstanding and accomplished colleagues in the higher education category," said president George T. French, Jr. "The development of our youth, particularly students in the African-American community, has always been my passion. It is my calling to nurture, grow, develop and create game-changing opportunities for students who attend Clark Atlanta University and other Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the nation. To be recognized for doing something that has a positive impact for the greater good of our society and communities is truly heartwarming."

French led and continues to lead the institution in the COVID-19 pandemic which required CAU faculty to quickly and successfully transition from on-ground learning to remote learning in the early stages of the global health crisis. His passion for students and their success led to the university purchasing 4,000 laptops from Dell Computers for every financially enrolled CAU undergraduate and graduate student to ensure they were equipped with the resources needed to make the transition to on-line learning during the pandemic.

French also serves as the Chair of the Atlanta University Council of Presidents and chairs the Council of Presidents of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. He is the secretary of member presidents and chair of accreditation for UNCF and vice-chair of the board of directors for the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education. French is the co-founder of the Higher Education Leader, Foundation and he serves on the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACSCOC) Board of Trustees and the National Advisory Committee on Institutional Quality and Integrity.

Atlanta Magazine distributes an annual list of 500 distinguished leaders from nominations it receives from the public, through social media to identify people who are unsung visionaries. The magazine's extensive selection process involves consulting experts across different sectors as well.

About Clark Atlanta University

Clark Atlanta University was formed with the consolidation of Atlanta University and Clark College, both of which hold unique places in the annals of African-American history. Atlanta University, established in 1865 by the American Missionary Association, was the nation's first institution to award graduate degrees to African-Americans. Clark College, established four years later in 1869, was the nation's first four-year liberal arts college to serve a primarily African-American student population. Today, with nearly 4,000 students, CAU is the largest of the four institutions (CAU, Morehouse College, Spelman College and Morehouse School of Medicine) that comprise the Atlanta University Center Consortium. It is also the largest of the 37-member UNCF institutions. Notable alumni include: James Weldon Johnson; American civil rights activist, poet and song writer, (Lift Every Voice and Sing "The Black National Anthem"; Ralph David Abernathy Sr., American civil rights activist; Congressman Hank Johnson, Georgia District 4; Kenya Barris, American award-winning television and movie producer; Kenny Leon, Tony Award winning Broadway Director; Jacque Reid, Emmy Award winning Television Personality and Journalist; Brandon Thompson, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for NASCAR; Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at the Recording Academy. To learn more about Clark Atlanta University, visit www.cau.edu.

SOURCE Clark Atlanta University

Related Links

https://www.cau.edu

