Clark Atlanta University to Construct Three New Buildings Simultaneously to Enhance Student Experience

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of Clark Atlanta University (CAU) has made the historic decision to construct three new campus facilities simultaneously in order to enhance the student experience.

After an iterative, extensive, and inclusive process of student engagement, the Administration proposed construction of a new freshman residence hall; a second dining hall, and an innovatively programmed student success center.

The centerpiece of this project is a state-of-the-art residence hall that will accommodate 400 students. This residence hall will be the first of its kind to be built and owned by Clark Atlanta University since the 1996 construction of Brawley Hall for the Olympic Games.

In addition, CAU will add a second dining hall to the Bumstead/Ware site, enhancing dining options for students. This dining hall will provide a modern and diverse range of culinary choices.

Furthermore, a new student success center will be constructed directly across SNCC Way. The center aims to streamline resources and programs to support student success. It will focus on fostering collaborative efforts and accelerating initiatives to enhance student persistence and completion.

-more-

To finance these vital projects, Clark Atlanta University will utilize a combination of debt financing and contributions from a food service vendor. This strategic approach ensures the successful implementation of these facilities, which will cater to the growing enrollment and demand for on-campus student housing.

President George T. French, Jr. Ph.D. expressed his enthusiasm for this momentous decision, stating, "Today's decision by Clark Atlanta University's Board is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our scholars' success. It is a direct response to the increasing enrollment and the need for on-campus student housing."

Construction is set to commence in the near future, with an anticipated completion date to be announced in due course. As Clark Atlanta University continues to prioritize the well-being and achievement of its students, these new facilities will undoubtedly contribute to an enriching and transformative educational experience.

About Clark Atlanta University

Clark Atlanta University (CAU) is a private, historically black university in Atlanta, Georgia. Established in 1988 through the consolidation of two institutions, Clark College, and Atlanta University, CAU offers undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees. With a commitment to excellence in education, research, and community engagement, CAU prepares students to become global leaders and contributors to society.

SOURCE Clark Atlanta University

SOURCE Clark Atlanta University