CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY WELCOMES TERRY SIMS AS HEAD FOOTBALL COACH

Veteran Coach Brings Proven Success to Lead Panthers into a New Era

ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Atlanta University is pleased to introduce Terry Sims as the new head coach of the Panthers football team, starting immediately.

A press conference is scheduled for Thursday, January 22, 2026 at 10 a.m. ET at Epps Gymnasium to officially welcome Coach Sims. With a rich history of success as head coach at Bethune-Cookman University, where he led the team to multiple winning seasons, Coach Sims is well-equipped to guide the Panthers to new triumphs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Coach Terry Sims to our university. His dedication to fostering player development and achieving competitive excellence aligns perfectly with our vision for the Panthers football program. We look forward to an exciting chapter under his guidance," said Dr. Jerel Drew, Athletic Director of Clark Atlanta University.

Coach Sims brings extensive experience with a proven track record of success, highlighted by a 34-21 record and multiple conference titles at Bethune-Cookman University. His strategic leadership has consistently driven team development and performance.

Coach Sims holds a Master's Degree in Sports Administration from the University of Louisville and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Knoxville College. His commitment to excellence, both on and off the field, promises a bright future for Clark Atlanta University's football program.

About Clark Atlanta University

Clark Atlanta University was formed in 1988 through the consolidation of Atlanta University (1865) and Clark College (1869), both historically Black institutions. CAU is a private, research-intensive institution offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees. The University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award the baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degrees. For more information, visit www.cau.edu.

SOURCE Clark Atlanta University