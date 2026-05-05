CLARK DEAN UNVEILS THE GEORGIA OPERATIONAL FRAMEWORK: A NEW ERA OF GOVERNMENT TRANSFORMATION

The Most Ambitious Effort in Georgia History to Modernize Government and Improve Results for Citizens, Serving as a Potential Model for the Nation.

ATLANTA, May. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Dean, Republican candidate for Governor of Georgia, today unveiled the Georgia Operational Framework ("GOF")—a comprehensive, expert-designed plan to fundamentally transform how Georgia state government operates, delivers services, and serves its citizens. The Framework represents the most ambitious government transformation initiative ever proposed in Georgia history and, if implemented, could serve as a national model for states and the federal government alike.

Clark Dean is a Republican candidate for Governor of Georgia with a unique plan to transform state government and improve how it delivers results for citizens.

"Georgia families deserve a government that delivers results they can feel," said Dean. "Despite years of strong leadership, our government still moves too slowly and is too bureaucratic. The Georgia Operational Framework is our blueprint to change that with proven methods, modern tools, and real-world experience."

Georgians can learn more about the Framework and explore how it would work in practice at clarkdeanforga.com/deanmachine.

Built by Proven Experts. Grounded in Real Results.

The Georgia Operational Framework was not assembled from talking points or think-tank white papers. It was developed by a team of global experts with demonstrated, real-world experience implementing transformational management programs in both major corporations and government agencies across the United States.

The Framework is anchored in the Theory of Constraints ("TOC")—a rigorous management methodology developed by physicist and business theorist Eliyahu M. Goldratt—which holds that every system has a primary constraint limiting its overall performance. By identifying and systematically eliminating those constraints, organizations can achieve dramatic, measurable improvements in speed, quality, cost, and simplicity.

The results where this methodology has been applied in government are not marginal—they are transformational. In Utah, a TOC-based initiative under Governor Herbert improved government efficiency by 32%. At the Utah State Mental Hospital, wait times were reduced from six months to 14 days within nine months of implementing TOC-based improvements. Similar initiatives in Texas have also delivered transformative results.

"The evidence is clear," said Dean. "When you apply proven systems-thinking to the right problems in government, you don't get incremental improvement. You get step-change results. That's what Georgians deserve, and that's what this Framework is designed to deliver."

Broader. Deeper. More Ambitious Than Anything Done in America.

What makes the Georgia Operational Framework different is not just the methodology—it is the scale, scope, and depth of application.

Previous government implementations of TOC-based management have been more narrowly focused. The Georgia Operational Framework takes a fundamentally different approach:

Every state agency is brought into the Framework—not just select departments

Every public servant becomes a problem-solver , equipped with the tools, training, and authority to identify and eliminate barriers to serving Georgians

Every public manager becomes a visionary , empowered to lead adaptive, high-performance teams rather than simply administer compliance

Modern technology and AI applications are responsibly integrated to empower workers, accelerate service delivery, and eliminate unnecessary process friction

The Framework extends beyond state government, making these methods available to counties and municipalities across Georgia—so that multiple layers of government can serve Georgians in a more coordinated, effective, and coherent way

Dean emphasized that the Georgia Operational Framework is not a top-down directive from the Governor's office, but a transformation of culture, capacity, and coordination across every level of state government. If implemented successfully, he said, the impact will be felt directly by Georgia families—not in campaign messaging, but in everyday service delivery.

What Georgia Families Will Feel

The Georgia Operational Framework is not a management theory exercise. It is a direct investment in what Georgia families experience every time they interact with government. The expected outcomes are concrete and measurable:

Faster service delivery — reduced wait times, faster permitting, quicker responses across state and local agencies

Higher quality outcomes — fewer errors, less bureaucratic friction, clearer accountability for results

Lower cost to taxpayers — eliminated waste, smarter resource allocation, disciplined focus on core missions

Greater simplicity — processes that make sense, language that is clear, and systems that respect people's time

Dean said the Georgia Operational Framework is designed to ensure government works more directly for the people who fund it, shifting the focus toward measurable, accountable outcomes rather than slogans or political messaging.

The Only Responsible Path to Lower Taxes

Georgians are right to demand lower taxes. Dean agrees—and he is committed to delivering. But he is equally committed to doing it wisely.

"Every serious candidate will say they want to cut taxes," said Dean. "So do I. But the only responsible way to do that without cutting services is to make government work more effectively than it does today. You can't have it both ways—promise tax cuts and ignore performance. That's not conservatism, that's math that doesn't work." The Georgia Operational Framework is the mechanism that makes responsible tax relief possible:

Eliminate waste first — identify and remove the systemic inefficiencies consuming taxpayer dollars without producing value

Do more with current resources — increase speed, quality, and output before asking Georgians for more

Create genuine fiscal room — when government operates at a higher level of performance, the cost of delivering core services drops, and that creates durable space for meaningful tax reduction

Dean reiterated that cutting taxes without improving government performance simply results in cutting services, shifting the burden onto Georgia families rather than reducing it. He added that the Georgia Operational Framework provides a durable path forward—building a government that works more efficiently, costs less to operate, and earns the ability to return more value to the people who fund it.

A National Model in the Making

Dean and his team of experts believe the Georgia Operational Framework is broader and deeper than any comparable government transformation initiative attempted anywhere in the United States. If implemented successfully, it is designed to serve as a replicable model for other states—and ultimately for the federal government.

"Georgia has led the nation before," said Dean. "We've been recognized as the number one state for business year after year. Now it's time to lead in something that matters just as much: building a government that actually functions at the level of excellence our citizens deserve. What we build here can become a blueprint for America."

A Vision Built on Three Principles

The Georgia Operational Framework reflects the same values Dean has applied throughout his career in business and civic leadership:

Cohesive Teamwork — alignment across agencies, levels of government, and communities

Tenacious Drive — disciplined focus on results until measurable outcomes are achieved

Relentless Curiosity — continuously asking better questions, challenging broken assumptions, and pursuing smarter solutions

Dean also pointed to his broader leadership philosophy, grounded in identifying constraints, building strong teams, and maintaining relentless focus on measurable results as the foundation for how he intends to govern.

Want to Know More? Ask the Dean Machine.

Georgians can explore the Georgia Operational Framework directly through Dean Machine—an interactive tool that answers questions about the plan, the campaign, and how it applies to communities across the state.

Ask Dean Machine anything at: clarkdeanforga.com/deanmachine

Dean's campaign is built on the belief that Georgians deserve straight answers. The Dean Machine reflects that commitment by providing an accessible, real-time way for users to engage with the campaign's proposals and ask questions directly.

About Clark Dean

Clark Dean is an Atlanta-based businessman, civic leader, and Republican candidate for Governor of Georgia. A Harvard University graduate (cum laude, biomedical engineering), Dean is a former varsity football player, Eagle Scout, and the youngest president in Rotary Club of Atlanta history. He founded Transwestern's Transaction Sciences Group and was the firm's #1 national producer in 2021. He serves as Chair-Elect of the Shepherd Center Board and has dedicated decades to civic leadership across Atlanta and the state of Georgia. He and his wife Kristin live in Atlanta and are active members of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church. They have three adult children. Learn more at www.clarkdeanforga.com

SOURCE Clark Dean for Governor