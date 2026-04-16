Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Clark Dean Launches "Dean Machine," a First-of-Its-Kind AI Voter Engagement Platform

Named after his high school nickname, the AI platform is trained on Dean's real words and policy positions — and creates a two-way conversation between the candidate and Georgia families.

ATLANTA, Apr. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Dean, Republican candidate for Governor of Georgia, today launched "Dean Machine" — an AI-powered voter engagement platform that allows any Georgian to ask questions and receive detailed answers based on Dean's actual words, values, and policy positions.

The tool, accessible at clarkdeanforga.com/deanmachine, represents one of the first uses of an Artificial Intelligence Persona by a gubernatorial candidate to create a direct, transparent, and interactive channel between a campaign and voters.

Clark Dean, Republican candidate for Governor of Georgia, is running to bring principled leadership, economic growth, and renewed opportunity to communities across the state.

"In high school, they called me Dean Machine because I never stopped working," Dean said. "That's the same energy behind this tool. Georgia families deserve straight answers about where I stand — not talking points, not spin — and they deserve to be heard. The Dean Machine does both."

A Two-Way Conversation

Unlike traditional campaign websites or social media channels, Dean Machine is designed to function as a genuine two-way conversation between the candidate's AI Persona and Georgia voters.

According to S&P Global, 46% of U.S. internet users now use AI tools like chatbots, nearly doubling in the past 18 months. "More Americans are turning to AI-powered platforms for answers," Dean said. "This campaign is meeting voters where they already are."

Voters can ask detailed questions about Dean's positions on cost of living, education, public safety, healthcare access, taxes, economic development, energy and infrastructure, and other issues affecting Georgia families. The AI responds with substantive, specific answers drawn from Dean's own words and policy framework.

But the platform also serves as alistening tool for the campaign. Dean and his team will review the questions, concerns, and priorities that Georgians raise through the platform — using those insights to ensure the campaign remains grounded in what real families are experiencing.

"I don't want to govern based on assumptions," Dean said. "I want to hear directly from Georgians — what's keeping them up at night, what they're hoping for, what they need their next governor to actually fix. The Dean Machine gives them a place to tell me, in their own words, on their own time."

How It Works

Dean Machine is trained on Clark Dean's positions, values, and policy priorities — organized around his ASAP agenda: Affordability, Strength, Accessibility, and Prosperity. The AI tool:

Answers voter questions with detailed, substantive responses grounded in Dean's actual words and framework

Covers the full range of Georgia issues — from housing costs and property taxes to school quality, rural healthcare, public safety, and workforce development

Is transparent about what it is — clearly identified as an AI tool, not the candidate himself

Can respond in multiple languages so Georgians can interact with the Dean Machine in whatever language is most comfortable

Is available 24/7 at clarkdeanforga.com/deanmachine, with no login or personal information required to engage

Creates a feedback loop— allowing the campaign to understand in real time what Georgia families care most about

Transparency and Accountability

The Dean Machine platform includes clear disclosures that it is an AI tool and does not represent direct, personal communication from Clark Dean. The campaign views this transparency as essential.

"We're not trying to trick anyone," Dean said. "This is an AI Persona trained on my real positions, offered as a resource for anyone who wants straight answers. The Dean Machine also enables me to listen to Georgians at a scale that no candidate has been able to do before."

About Clark Dean

Clark Dean is an Atlanta-based businessman, community leader, and lifelong conservative running in the Republican primary for Governor of Georgia. A Harvard-educated biomedical engineer, Eagle Scout, and accomplished commercial real estate executive, Dean has spent over two decades in civic leadership — including serving as the youngest president in Rotary Club of Atlanta history, chairing the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, chairing the Chick-fil-A Foundation Advisory Board, chairing the Carter Center Board of Councilors, and serving on the boards of Shepherd Center, Covenant House Georgia, Veritas Schools, Cafe Momentum, and other organizations focused on strengthening families and communities.

Dean and his wife, Kristin, a high school Spanish teacher, live in Atlanta and are active members of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church. They have three adult children.

His campaign is built around the ASAP agenda — Affordability, Strength, Accessibility, and Prosperity — focused on lowering costs for Georgia families, strengthening public safety and infrastructure, expanding access to quality education and healthcare, and widening the path to the American Dream across every ZIP code – an agenda he intends to execute at the speed of business. Learn more at www.clarkdeanforga.com.

Access Dean Machine

Website: Clarkdeanforga.com/deanmachine

Social Media: Facebook (Clark Dean for GA), Instagram (@ClarkDeanforGA), TikTok (@ClarkDeanforGA) and X (@Clark_Dean)

SOURCE Clark Dean for Governor