Clark Delivers Latest NTT Data Center in Ashburn

28 Aug, 2023

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In August, Clark Construction Group reached substantial completion of the 1st phase of the VA6 Data Center in Ashburn, Virginia. The project, which broke ground in May 2022, was delivered on schedule for client NTT Ltd., a world-leading IT infrastructure and services company. The project was designed by Corgan Associates & kW Engineering, a WSP company. Clark will continue building out the remaining critical IT capacity through mid-2024.

Exterior of the NTT Data Center in Ashburn.
Exterior of the NTT Data Center in Ashburn.

Sitting on NTT's 78-acre data center campus, the 180,000-square-foot VA6 data center features 24 MW of critical IT load and is the company's sixth data center in Ashburn. The two-story steel structure features an efficient data hall layout for NTT's customers. The facility also provides front and back-of-house support spaces for facility management and customer use.

"Congratulations to NTT on your newest asset that contributes to the critical infrastructure of the region," said Louie Sarracino, a vice president at Clark Construction who oversees the company's mission-critical project portfolio. "Thank you to our trade contractors for your hard work and dedication, and NTT for your trust and partnership."

VA6 adds to Clark's portfolio of recently completed projects that strengthen the region's infrastructure, including Metropolitan Park (Amazon HQ2), 555 Pennsylvania Avenue, the Australian Embassy, and VRE Lifecycle Overhaul and Upgrade (LOU) Facility.

Clark Construction Group is one of the largest building and infrastructure companies in the United States. Our portfolio spans every major building market, from public to private, corporate to cultural, education to entertainment, and the infrastructure connecting it all – power, transit, water, and roadways. Since 1906, we've been delighting and delivering value to our clients and project partners, providing diverse opportunities for our team, and strengthening the communities where we live. With offices strategically located across the country, we pride ourselves on being a local builder with national reach. To learn more, visit www.clarkconstruction.com.

