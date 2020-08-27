Clark-Reliance® Corporation Releases an Online Model Builder for Jacoby-Tarbox® Sight Flow Indicators Created in Partnership with CADENAS PARTsolutions

CINCINNATI, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark-Reliance® Corporation, a global solutions provider for the power generation, refining, gas processing, and chemical industries, has recently launched an online model builder, created by CADENAS PARTsolutions. The tool provides on-demand product configuration and CAD downloads for Jacoby-Tarbox® (JT) sight flow indicators. This capability enhances the online digital customer experience for engineers specifying JT products by enabling them to instantly find, configure and download product data for use within their designs.

Jacoby-Tarbox® is a world-leading manufacturer of sight flow indicators and sight window products. These products incorporate glass to allow customers to safely observe processes and flow in piping, vessels, and reactors. JT sight flow indicators are designed for versatile installation, whether engineers require a flanged, welded, or threaded connection.

When an engineer is in the design phase, they can now go to The Jacoby-Tarbox® website and use the new model builder to configure the exact sight flow indicator needed for their project.

"There is a real engineering time savings here," says Dave Purcel, Jacoby-Tarbox® Product Manager. "In the past, engineers would request a 3-D model or drawing and one of our engineers would design it to their exact specifications. Depending on the complexity of the request, it could take a week before we delivered the CAD model to the engineer."

Purcel adds, "With the new model builder, any customer is now able to configure a product to their exact specifications and instantly download in the CAD format they prefer. This takes a process which took days to deliver and becomes a transaction which takes minutes instead."

The CAD models include detailed product information for design and purchasing decisions. The model builder generates the part number for each configuration and builds the data directly into the CAD model that can include a complete data sheet and drawing, providing a seamless handoff between engineering and procurement.

About Clark-Reliance® Corporation

Clark-Reliance® provides customer solutions in over 120 countries in the power generation, refining, gas processing and chemical industries. Key acquisitions over the last few decades have solidified Clark-Reliance as an industry leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of level indication & control and filtration & separation products and services. For more information visit: clarkreliance.com

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of online 3D part catalogs and interactive product configuration tools for manufacturers. By providing interactive 3D previews with digital CAD download technology, businesses increase sales lead generation and to ensure that their components get "designed in" to large scale products and projects. For more information visit PARTsolutions.com



