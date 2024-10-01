ClarkDietrich® Announces Acquisition of Oklahoma-Based Studs Unlimited

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClarkDietrich, North America's largest manufacturer of cold-formed steel framing products, announced today the acquisition of Studs Unlimited, effective Oct. 1.

Studs Unlimited operates out of a single location in Oklahoma City and has served the residential and commercial industries since 2003.

The acquisition strengthens ClarkDietrich's ongoing commitment to quality, service and sustainability. Post this

"We are excited to welcome the Studs Unlimited employees to the ClarkDietrich family," said Brian Panuccio, President of ClarkDietrich. "This geographic expansion will help us amplify our service levels to our customers located in the Midwestern part of the United States, from Texas to Minnesota. We will be significantly expanding the existing footprint of Studs Unlimited by adding square footage and machinery to the operation."

The acquisition strengthens ClarkDietrich's ongoing commitment to quality, service and sustainability. Studs Unlimited is known for its quick-turn services, specializing in fast and accurate fabrication. Like ClarkDietrich, Studs Unlimited is a member of the Steel Framing Industry Association.

ClarkDietrich is acquiring the assets for Studs Unlimited from Foundation Building Materials.

Learn more about ClarkDietrich at clarkdietrich.com.

About ClarkDietrich®

ClarkDietrich® is the leading manufacturer of a full line of drywall studs and accessories, structural studs and joists, metal lath and accessories, shaft wall studs and track, interior and exterior finishing products, and connectors and accessories for commercial and residential construction. Quality manufacturing, a full-line offering, national distribution, engineering services and responsive customer service position ClarkDietrich as the largest manufacturer of cold-formed steel framing in North America. Clarkwestern Dietrich Building Systems is a 75/25 joint venture with Marubeni-Itochu Steel America Inc. (MISA) and Worthington Enterprises, Inc. For more information, visit www.clarkdietrich.com.

For more information, contact:

Jennifer Edgar, ClarkDietrich

513-857-4417

[email protected]

SOURCE ClarkDietrich