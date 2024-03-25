Clarkson University Announces New Cybersecurity Masters Program

POTSDAM, N.Y., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As dependence on the Internet continues to rapidly grow, so too does the need to safeguard our online world. Clarkson University is rising to meet this challenge by offering a new Masters degree in Cybersecurity.

The new STEM-designated program will offer an interdisciplinary approach where students will have a diverse range of choices. The Cybersecurity degree is a joint effort of the Computer Science department , which has strengths in computing fundamentals and computer and network security, and the Electrical and Computer Engineering department , which complements Computer Science with strengths in hardware security and biometrics. Researchers across the University bring expertise in the applied side of cybersecurity, software security, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and pattern recognition.

The new STEM-designated program will offer students an interdisciplinary approach with a diverse range of choices.

"The need for Cybersecurity experts is constantly growing, and Clarkson is positioned perfectly to offer a uniquely interdisciplinary program that brings cohesion to the computer science and computer engineering research and education already happening on campus," said Michelle Crimi, Dean of the Graduate School. "Our students will have the opportunity to work on relevant issues during their time here, and will have an industry-focused network of partners once they are ready to take the next step."

The depth and range of research in the field of Cybersecurity already being conducted by Clarkson University faculty serves to bolster the education of students entering the program. Clarkson faculty regularly work on research projects relevant to the security of the Internet and mobile devices, AI risk management, forensic software, border security, and airport security, as well as the verification of cryptographic protocol and cybersecurity education research.

This research has resulted in lasting partnerships with government partners that continue to thrive. Clarkson faculty have played key roles in security related projects with the Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Forensics and Biometrics Agency (DFBA) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Clarkson is also working closely with industry partners to develop themes that are relevant to what they are experiencing in the real world today.

Throughout their program experience, students will have hands-on opportunities with esteemed government partnerships, like The Center for Identification Technology Research (CITeR) , in collaboration with its work with DoD DFBA, among other affiliates and with industry partners who turn to Clarkson for quality research and development collaboration.

Students in Clarkson's Cybersecurity program will have access to a variety of resources, including the Clarkson Open Source Institute (COSI) . COSI was founded in the fall of 2001 to promote open source software (OSS) and provide equipment and support for student projects.

COSI students have brought home numerous awards in international open source computing competitions such as the IBM's Linux Scholar Challenge and the Unisys Tuxmaster Invitational. Several members have published a book, Running Xen, while others have completed internships and co-ops with companies like Google, GE, VMware, Lockheed Martin, IBM, C-Speed, SRC, and AIS.

For more information about the Cybersecurity degree program at Clarkson University, visit clarkson.edu/cybersecurity .

