Clarkston's Consumer Products Accelerator Launches to Enable Rapid Deployment of SAP S/4HANA®

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading consumer products consulting firm Clarkston Consulting announces the launch of Clarkston's Consumer Products Accelerator, a solution to rapidly enable the powerful features of SAP S/4HANA. The Consumer Products Accelerator combines Clarkston's sub-industry expertise into best practices and tools that can enable companies to quickly upgrade brownfield implementations or launch a greenfield S/4HANA solution. For consumer goods companies, this accelerator model ensures a cost-effective and value-driven deployment.

Clarkston's Consumer Products Accelerator includes tools for consumer goods companies to ensure their implementation of S/4HANA leverages best-in-class business process configuration, ROI analysis, WRICEF, training and change management.

"Clarkston Consulting specializes in providing consumer products companies industry-focused solutions. We have partnered with the industry's most innovative companies to implement SAP solutions that fit the unique needs of the evolving consumer products business needs," said Clarkston Consulting President Paul Garrison.

Companies are expecting more low-risk, high-value options for the rapid deployments of technology solutions. Furthermore, as consumer products businesses face pressures to build out their direct-to-consumer capabilities, an efficient, rapid deployment of an S/4HANA upgrade or implementation ensures the business is well positioned with a digital core.

"Clarkston's Consumer Products Accelerator is a modular solution that allows flexibility in implementation, enabling businesses to tailor the solution to their desired state. These tools have helped reduce project timelines and resourcing needs to deliver a more rapid return on investment," said Clarkston Managing Partner Mike Hackett.

