Claro Colombia Selects TCS and VIAVI Partnership to Improve Customer Service Using AI-Based Technology

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and VIAVI Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that Claro Colombia has selected AI-based solutions from a strategic partnership of the two companies to expand and transform Claro's Service Operations Center (SOC). This four-year project supports Claro's customer-centric strategy by redesigning the SOC around real-time network monitoring of fixed and mobile services supported by its networks to ensure availability, performance and capacity. Based on VIAVI NITRO® AIOps and TCS's 4.0 business model, the solution enables early detection and prevention of service issues for the telecommunication company's customers. NITRO AIOps will be demonstrated in multiple use cases at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 26-29, Hall 5, Stand 5A18.

"We are very pleased to partner with VIAVI and TCS to develop our SOC that allows us to count on monitoring, managing and improving the delivery of services and ensure their quality," said Nestor Bergero, chief technology officer of Claro Colombia. "Our multidisciplinary team of 800 specialists, engineers and technicians will leverage this AI-based solution to process vast sources of information and carry out predictive, preventive and corrective actions to improve the user experience."

The solution will model the complete route of Claro's extensive services from its SOC in Ortezal, which guarantees the operation of base stations, HFC nodes, FTTH trunks, digital and fiber optic centers deployed throughout Colombia by the company, supporting aggregation and backbone levels (core and edge). The SOC will rely on NITRO AIOps AI/ML capabilities that can manage multi-vendor, multi-technology, multi-domain network data on a "single pane of glass," providing an end-to-end view of mobile and fixed network services. TCS will bring its 4.0 business model to streamline the design, engineering, implementation and operations across networks, services, OSS and platforms.

From the onset, the project brings direct and immediate benefits to Claro and its subscribers by implementing new AI/ML solutions and techniques that will transform and improve the monitoring, visualization and proactive troubleshooting of the end-to-end performance of services, with a focus on optimizing the experience of voice and data customers on Claro Colombia's mobile network.

"Through this alliance, TCS demonstrates its leadership in the telecommunications sector by offering innovative solutions, such as the implementation of artificial intelligence and the 4.0 business model, that align with the business needs of Claro, a key telecommunications provider in the region," said Marcelo Wurmann, CEO LATAM, TCS. "We look forward to being a part of this transformative project and bringing our long history of successful implementation of cutting-edge solutions that accelerate our partners' digital transformation."

Today's NOC environment faces unique challenges as networks become increasingly larger and more complex, and customers demand quicker and more reliable connectivity. The VIAVI and TCS solution addresses challenges such as vendor/domain-dependent siloed networks systems, lack of end-to-end and real-time visibility, as well as increases in Mean Time to Repair (MTTR). Because the solution facilitates the early detection of service failures and their exact location, it will deliver significant improvements to users' fixed/mobile Internet, television and fixed/mobile telephone services.

"The value of a SOC lies in its ability to keep services running smoothly, secure from threats and optimized for performance. Our partnership with TCS provides end-to-end visibility that helps Claro's SOC deliver a better customer experience," said Eddy Bueno, Vice President, Latin America, VIAVI. "By enabling real-time visibility, predictive maintenance and rapid resolution capabilities, VIAVI NITRO AIOps helps Claro successfully execute its innovative initiatives."

VIAVI and TCS recently celebrated 25 years of partnership.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been collaborating with many of the world's largest companies in their transformation processes for more than 55 years. Its portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions, based on consulting and knowledge, is offered through its exclusive Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

TCS, part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, has over 608,000 of the world's best-trained consultants across fifty-five countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of $27.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, and is listed on the BSE and NSE of India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities around the world has seen it featured in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for telecommunications, cloud, enterprises, first responders, military, aerospace and railway. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn and YouTube.

