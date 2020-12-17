Claro Enterprise Solutions Completes ISO Certification for GNOC Customer Service Functions

Claro Enterprise Solution Achieves ISO Certification Tweet this

"Our customers now have additional peace of mind that proprietary information handled by the GNOC is protected," said Jose Avalos, CIO of Claro Enterprise Solutions. "Utilizing the ISO 27001:2013 standard allows us to work with our customers to apply best practices and a common framework to communicate around security and processes and to eliminate confusion and misunderstandings."

ISO 27001:2013 is an international standard designed and formulated to help create a robust Information Security Management System (ISMS) that takes a systematic approach to ensuring the confidentiality, integrity and availability of sensitive company and customer information. The standard addresses the role of people, processes and IT systems in risk management, and applies a comprehensive set of best practice controls to information security.

Claro Enterprise Solutions' certification process was conducted over several months and comprised a number of different phases. Activities included the reviews of process documentation and physical and logical evidence as well as interviews with personnel.

In addition to an internal audit, a third-party ISO 27001:2013 standard certification audit was conducted by Marcum LLP, an authorized ISO certification provider. Additional surveillance and internal audits will be conducted over the next two years to ensure controls remain in place.

About Claro Enterprise Solutions

Claro Enterprise Solutions , LLC is a global technology services company that provides proven, tailored solutions and a seamless customer experience to help businesses evolve and adapt to constant change. The company has two decades of experience across 25 countries and focuses on continually developing new approaches to enterprise solutions for businesses of all sizes. From digital innovation to streamlined operations, from enhanced security to guaranteed reliability, our products and services help businesses run better, faster and more efficiently.

