Claro Enterprise Solutions named Emerging Vendor of the Year at the Channel Partner Insight Channel Innovation Awards 2019

MIRAMAR, Fla., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions , a leading global technology services company, has been named Emerging Vendor of the Year by Channel Partner Insight, a leading digital publisher and conference management group.

Open to vendors operating in the US channels market for less than ten years, the award recognized Claro Enterprise Solutions' ability to create, onboard and launch a comprehensive and competitive channels program in only its second year of operation.

"We've assembled one of the best, most experienced channels teams in the industry, and have done in a year what it takes others three to four years to accomplish," said Ariel Cruz, Claro Enterprise Solutions' Head of Indirect Channels. "The channels team is a newer facet of our company's established offerings, and has been structured to work effectively with master agents and partners. By focusing on tailored solutions that collect data anywhere and anytime, and analyze that data to drive actionable insights, we're enabling businesses to evolve and successfully compete in a very dynamic environment."

A core element of Claro Enterprise Solutions' approach is to prioritize flexibility, while respecting existing master agent alliances and other relationships within the channel. By offering partners the option to work directly with the team or to operate under master agent agreements or as resellers, the program established strategic relationships and long-term agreements within its first year of operation. Training programs focus on Over-the-Top, Edge Intelligence and Internet of Things solutions, as well as SD-WAN and Cloud offerings.

"It's obviously a great honor to be recognized for our work with channel partners," said Cruz. "But it's really just the first step in the direction we want to go in 2020 and the years beyond. We've raised the bar, and we will continue to evolve and enable our customers to thrive in the digital age."

After being selected as a winner by an independent judging panel, Claro Enterprise Solutions was honored at the Channel Innovation Awards winners' dinner on December 5th at The Benjamin Hotel in Manhattan.

About Claro Enterprise Solutions

Claro Enterprise Solutions , LLC is a global technology services company that provides proven, tailored solutions and a seamless customer experience to help businesses evolve and adapt to constant change. The company has two decades of experience across 25 countries and focuses on continually developing new approaches to enterprise solutions for businesses of all sizes. From digital innovation to streamlined operations, from enhanced security to guaranteed reliability, our products and services help businesses run better, faster and more efficiently.

About Channel Partner Insight

Channel Partner Insight provides leaders of resellers, distributors, MSPs and other specialist consultancies with exclusive analysis of the fast-changing channel sector in Europe and the US, helping them to make smarter business decisions.

The transatlantic title, launched in 2019, is owned by London-based Incisive Media.

With journalists based in the UK and the US, CPI provides high-quality journalism for channel business leaders, taking a uniquely transatlantic view on the market.

Media Contacts:

Claro Enterprise Solutions

Alex Kozlov

alex.kozlov@usclaro.com

954-498-0932

Channel Partner Insight

Channel Partner Insight

George Cable

george.cable@incisivemedia.com

+44 2074849870

SOURCE Claro Enterprise Solutions