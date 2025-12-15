Claros Technologies Achieves 99.99% PFAS Destruction in Commercial Optimization Run Using the ClarosTechUV™ System in Partnership with Daikin America

The collaboration, which treated more than 170,000 gallons (640,000 liters) of industrial process water, underscores Daikin America, Inc.'s leadership in sustainable manufacturing through its validation and adoption of ClarosTechUV™—the world's most advanced, field-proven, high-flow PFAS destruction platform.

MINNEAPOLIS and DECATUR, Ala., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Claros Technologies, Inc. (Claros) today announced the successful completion of a large-scale commercial optimization run of ClarosTechUV™—Claros's proprietary UV-photochemical PFAS destruction technology platform—at Daikin America's (DAI) Decatur, Alabama facility.

Building on the success of an initial pilot announced earlier this year, this commercial optimization run validates and confirms the technology's readiness for full commercial deployment. The milestone underscores DAI's leadership in sustainable, next-generation manufacturing and highlights Claros's innovation in PFAS destruction—positioning both companies to deliver the world's first full-scale commercial industrial PFAS destruction installation.

"Over the past year, we've proven that complete PFAS destruction at industrial scale is not theoretical—it's happening now," said David Hendrixson, Executive Vice President of Daikin America, Inc. "This milestone reflects DAI's long-standing leadership in sustainability and our commitment to embracing innovative technologies that move the industry—and our customers—forward."

"Partnering with a company like Claros—whose ClarosTechUV™ system represents the most advanced commercially ready PFAS destruction technology —demonstrates how collaboration and innovation can deliver real environmental progress," added Hendrixson.

"This commercialization marks a turning point—not just for DAI and Claros, but for the entire PFAS landscape," said Michelle Bellanca, CEO and Co-Founder of Claros. "We are on the cusp of delivering the most advanced commercial-scale PFAS destruction technology for high-flow industrial wastewater—proof that industry can lead the way in sustainable, high-performance, and affordable innovation. DAI's partnership and commitment to championing the ClarosTechUV™ solution have been key to turning this breakthrough into industrial reality."

In this latest phase, the ClarosTechUV™ system treated more than 170,000 gallons (approximately 640,000 liters) of industrial process water containing a range of PFAS compounds. The system achieved greater than 99.99% destruction of all targeted PFAS species—long, short, and ultra-short chain—at high flow rates capable of hundreds of gallons per minute while demonstrating stable performance and exceptional energy efficiency as well.

From Breakthrough to Commercial Readiness

With this achievement, Claros has firmly established itself as the only, field-tested PFAS destruction platform ready for commercial deployment—industrially validated, scalable, and cost-effective for real-world manufacturing and wastewater operations.

Through its collaboration with DAI and other industrial partners, Claros has now processed more than half a million gallons of PFAS-containing industrial process water at industrial facilities, demonstrating consistent, verified destruction performance across diverse concentrations and water chemistries.

Next Steps Toward the First Commercial Installation

With this milestone achieved, DAI and Claros are now working towards engineering and system specifications for the first full-scale PFAS destruction commercial installation. The two companies are also expanding their collaboration, helping manufacturers and industry partners close the PFAS loop and advance truly sustainable production.

The ClarosTechUV™ next-generation PFAS destruction system demonstrated:

Effectiveness across long, short, and ultra-short chain PFAS (including TFA)

99.99% destruction of PFAS across all targeted species

High-flow capability of hundreds of gallons per minute (thousands of liters per minute)

A compact footprint for seamless integration

Safe, reliable UV-based technology

Low-cost performance suited for industrial remediation applications

About Claros Technologies

Founded in 2018 and based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Claros Technologies is a global leader in PFAS mitigation, with two core divisions. The ClarosTech™ division focuses exclusively on the permanent destruction of PFAS, offering affordable, high-flow, scalable, and field-ready systems that eliminate long, short, and ultra-short chain compounds with 99.99% efficiency. ClarosLabs™, the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited analytical division, is a leading commercial laboratory dedicated solely to PFAS detection, quantification, and exposure assessment. Claros is on a mission to eliminate PFAS from the environment. Claros Technologies destroys PFAS—for good.

