Claroty Added to Department of Homeland Security Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Approved Product List

Company's Continuous Threat Detection Solution Delivers Comprehensive On-premise OT and CPS Cybersecurity for Federal Networks

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection company, today announced its Continuous Threat Detection (CTD) solution has been added to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Program's approved product list (APL). As the authoritative catalog for approved products that meet CDM technical requirements, the APL delivers cybersecurity tools, integration services, and dashboards that help participating agencies improve their security posture.

The addition of Claroty CTD to the APL demonstrates the solution's alignment with the CDM program's dynamic approach to fortifying the cybersecurity of government networks and systems. As Claroty's first-ever solution, Claroty's on-premises Platform option, CTD, provides asset discovery, exposure management, and threat detection for Federal operational technology (OT) and broader CPS assets and environments. It has earned widespread acclaim among cybersecurity decision-makers and asset owners for its robust capabilities and provides deployment flexibility for unique Federal needs—from air-gapped environments to mobile flyaway kits for Cyber Hunt Teams.

"Federal OT environments are among the most uniquely complex and diverse, which makes securing them one of the highest rising priorities for U.S. federal agencies," said Heather Young, RVP US Public Sector at Claroty. "Our inclusion on the DHS CDM approved products list signifies a commitment to equipping these agencies with the best-in-class technology for protecting the country's most mission-critical infrastructures."

"Being added to the CDM APL is an important validation of the readiness of Claroty's CTD for these high priority Federal environments and, as Claroty's Public Sector distributor, we are happy to have assisted in this process," said Josh Slattery, VP of Technology Sales at Vertosoft.

In a survey conducted by MeriTalk in partnership with Claroty, 90% of Federal OT leaders reported that their agency has increased the priority of OT cybersecurity in the past two years, however, only 20% of agencies grade themselves an 'A' in IT cyber preparedness. Resources like the DHS CDM Program can greatly aid these agencies in improving their overall OT cybersecurity posture to better detect and mitigate threats to their environment.

For more information on Claroty CTD for Federal agencies, download the solution overview .

About Claroty

Claroty has redefined cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection with an unrivaled industry-centric platform built to secure mission-critical infrastructure. The Claroty Platform provides the deepest asset visibility and the broadest, built-for-CPS solution set in the market comprising exposure management, network protection, secure access, and threat detection – on-premise with Claroty Continuous Threat Detection (CTD) or in the cloud with Claroty xDome. Backed by award-winning threat research and a breadth of technology alliances, The Claroty Platform enables organizations to effectively reduce CPS risk, with the fastest time-to-value and lower total cost of ownership. Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City with U.S. federal headquarters in Leesburg, VA. To learn more, visit clarotygov.us .

