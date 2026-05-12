Claroty and Carahsoft Partner to Bring OT Systems Security to SLED Agencies and the Broader U.S. Public Sector

Collaboration Expands Claroty's Footprint Across Government Agencies to Protect Mission-Critical Infrastructure

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty, the cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection company, today announced a partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Claroty's Public Sector distributor, making Claroty's CPS protection platform available to the U.S. Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and its National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contract.

"The collaboration between Claroty and Carahsoft accelerates Federal, State and Local Governments' ability to secure CPS across all agencies and departments, to an unprecedented level," said Jen Sovada, Public Sector General Manager for Claroty. "This partnership establishes a seamless path for organizations to protect the mission-critical infrastructure on which the safety, security and well-being of our society depends."

Agencies with the nation's most critical infrastructure face a complex set of challenges when it comes to protecting their operational technology (OT) and broader CPS, driven by expanding connectivity, regulatory shifts, legacy technologies and increasing attack sophistication. According to a 2025 study across Federal civilian agencies and the Department of War (DoW), while 100% of Federal agencies launched new CPS security initiatives in the past year, only 36% have achieved full asset visibility, and more than 60% report gaps in in-house CPS expertise. Government agencies face increasing demand for advanced technologies and partners that provide solutions to reduce risk and achieve operational resilience.

"The Public Sector is facing increasing pressure to shore up defenses across critical infrastructure as cyber threats grow in scale and complexity," said Brian O'Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. "Through our partnership with Claroty, Carahsoft and its reseller partners are expanding access to purpose-built CPS protection solutions, enabling Government agencies to strengthen visibility, reduce risk and support long-term operational resilience."

Named a leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPS Protection Platforms1 and in The Forrester Wave™: IoT Security Solutions, Q3 2025, The Claroty Platform enables comprehensive asset visibility, Zero Trust enforcement and compliance with Federal, State and Local mandates, empowering agencies to proactively reduce cyber risk and maintain operational resilience amid evolving threats and resource constraints. As Government agencies modernize their infrastructure, Claroty enables them to:

Provide rapid, ongoing asset discovery and impact-centric exposure remediation for the most critical exposures

Protect Federal agencies' cyber-physical operations against supply chain risk

Enable Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance

Automate manual tasks and inter-tool optimization

Supports scarce OT expertise, where and when needed

Consolidate and eliminate redundant tools

Learn more about how Claroty supports U.S. Federal, State and Local Governments at http://www.clarotygov.us/.

Claroty's solutions are available through Carahsoft's NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (888) 662-2724 or [email protected]. Learn more about Claroty's solutions here.

About Claroty

Claroty has redefined cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection with an unrivaled industry-centric platform built to secure mission-critical infrastructure. The Claroty Platform provides the deepest asset visibility and the broadest, built-for-CPS solution set in the market comprising exposure management, network protection, secure access, and threat detection – on-premise with Claroty Continuous Threat Detection (CTD) or in the cloud with Claroty xDome. Backed by award-winning threat research and a breadth of technology alliances, The Claroty Platform enables organizations to effectively reduce CPS risk, with the fastest time-to-value and lower total cost of ownership. Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City with Claroty Public Sector LLC headquarters in Northern Virginia. To learn more, visit clarotygov.us.

Media Contact

[email protected]

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

[email protected]

1Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for CPS Protection Platforms. Katell Thielemann, Ruggero Contu, etl. 3 March 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE Claroty