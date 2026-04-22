Claroty Appoints John Ryan as Vice President of Global Partner Ecosystem

Illumio, Rapid7, ForeScout Alum Will Expand Market Reach Across Global Channel Ecosystem

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty, the cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection company, today announced the appointment of John Ryan as Vice President of Worldwide Partner Ecosystem. Ryan brings to Claroty more than a decade of experience developing and leading high-growth channel teams at top cybersecurity organizations, including Radiant Logic, Orca Security, Illumio, Guardicore, Rapid7, and ForeScout Technologies. In his role at Claroty, Ryan will lead the company's xCelerate Partner Program, strengthening the growth, scalability, and long-term success of Claroty's global channel ecosystem. Under Ryan's leadership, Claroty and its partners will deliver immediate risk reduction and continuous operational improvement to help form the foundation of successful CPS protection programs.

John Ryan, Vice President of Global Partner Ecosystem at Claroty

"With his deep expertise in cybersecurity and proven success in scaling go-to-market strategies, John is an invaluable addition to Claroty," said James Love, Chief Revenue Officer at Claroty. "We are incredibly excited for John to bring his background in team building, global leadership, and channel strategy, driving significant revenue growth and delivering even greater value to our partners and customers."

Prior to joining Claroty, Ryan served as the Vice President of EMEA and Worldwide Channel Sales at Radiant Logic, where he developed a successful, high-performing team and delivered record-breaking business growth. Previously, Ryan has held channel leadership roles, including SVP of Worldwide Channels and Tech Alliances at Orca Security, VP Worldwide Channel, GSI and MSP/MSSP Sales at Illumio, AVP of Channels, SIs, and Alliances at Guardicore, Senior Director, Global Alliances & Channel Sales at Mendix, as well as leadership roles at Rapid7 and ForeScout Technologies.

"Claroty's rapid expansion and platform superiority in the CPS security market speak volumes about its commitment to the company's vital mission," said Ryan. "I'm excited to help shape our go-to-market execution and leverage our partner ecosystem to bring Claroty's industry-leading solutions to a broader global audience."

Claroty's xCelerate Partner Program enables resellers, VARs, MSSPs, technology alliances, and distributors to sell and support Claroty's award-winning CPS protection platform. Recently named to CRN's Security 100 and CRN IoT 50 lists, Claroty offers its partners hands-on training and enablement, broadens their market reach, and fosters strong, trusted business relationships with customers.

Learn more about the Claroty xCelerate Partner Program here.

About Claroty

Claroty empowers organizations to protect the mission-critical infrastructure that underpins modern life. The AI-native Claroty Platform serves as the single source of operational truth, providing the deepest visibility and broadest protection across cyber-physical systems (CPS), leveraging five core solutions: asset inventory, exposure management, network protection, secure access, and threat detection. Claroty helps organizations operationalize CPS protection through a programmatic approach designed to reduce risk, maintain operational integrity, and meet compliance–whether in the cloud with Claroty xDome or on-premise with Claroty Continuous Threat Detection (CTD). Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit claroty.com.

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SOURCE Claroty