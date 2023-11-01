Claroty and Rockwell Automation Expand Capabilities to Include SaaS-powered OT Security Solution xDome

Partners combine deep threat detection expertise to help manufacturers secure operations

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the cyber-physical systems protection company, today announced an expansion of its capabilities with Rockwell Automation, Inc. , the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, with the addition of SaaS-powered industrial cybersecurity platform Claroty xDome to Rockwell Automation's global services portfolio. Additionally, Rockwell Automation customers now have access to Claroty's complete suite of cloud-based and on-premise OT security offerings. Claroty will offer live demos of xDome at Rockwell Automation Fair , taking place Nov. 6-9 in Boston, Ma., at booth #1468.

As OT networks become increasingly connected to enterprise IT systems as part of digital transformation initiatives, they also become exposed to new threats that require stronger risk reduction strategies. To better protect these modernized OT environments, industrial organizations are turning to cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for more scalability, flexibility, continuous monitoring, automated threat detection, and reduced total cost of ownership.

Claroty xDome provides comprehensive security coverage, integrated interoperability, and deep bidirectional technology alliances. The partnership expansion highlights Rockwell's pioneering stance in OT security by offering a cloud-hosted OT security solution to its customers. This step positions Rockwell on the vanguard of enabling secure digital transformation, underpinning the company's dedication to innovation and security.

"In today's rapidly digitizing world, providing our clients with advanced, cloud-based OT security isn't just a value-add; it's a necessity," said Matt Kennedy, vice president, Global Capabilities and Innovation, Lifecycle Services at Rockwell Automation. "Our partnership with Claroty marks a significant milestone in our journey towards enabling enterprises with the tools they need to remain both competitive and secure. Rockwell Automation combined with Claroty xDome enables industrial organizations to make even greater strides with their digital transformation while keeping operations secure."

With the addition of xDome, Rockwell Automation's global portfolio now features Claroty's complete suite of industrial cybersecurity offerings, along with Continuous Threat Detection (CTD) and Secure Remote Access (SRA). Together, these solutions deliver purpose-built cybersecurity controls that identify, protect, monitor, and optimize all OT, IoT, and BMS assets, systems, and processes in industrial environments. This comprehensive partnership ensures that Rockwell Automation's customer base receive not just protection, but a holistic, future-proof security program.

"We're thrilled to partner with Rockwell Automation and expand our offering to our joint customers," said CJ Radford, global vice president of channels and alliances at Claroty. "Claroty's strategic relationship with Rockwell Automation underscores our shared vision of providing industries with next-generation security solutions poised to take on the era of digital transformation. With Rockwell Automation's impressive global footprint, we're confident that more enterprises will now be equipped to tackle the cyber challenges of the modern age. And with the addition of xDome availability, customers can accelerate their time to value quickly with a low friction deployment."

For more information, visit Claroty booth #1468 at Rockwell Automation Fair , taking place November 6-9 in Boston, Ma., or check out the Claroty xDome solution brief and the Rockwell Automation + Claroty Overview Video .

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 28,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com .

About Claroty

Claroty empowers organizations to secure cyber-physical systems across industrial, healthcare, and commercial environments: the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT). The company's unified platform integrates with customers' existing infrastructure to provide a full range of controls for visibility, risk and vulnerability management, threat detection, and secure remote access. Backed by the world's largest investment firms and industrial automation vendors, Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit claroty.com .

