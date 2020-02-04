Claroty and Siemens Mobility Integration Increases Cybersecurity for OT and IT Networks

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty, the global leader in industrial cybersecurity, announced the integration of its Continuous Threat Detection (CTD) solution with Siemens Mobility Data Capture Unit (DCU). The integration provides a hardware and software combination that delivers a highly secure, one-way data flow from industrial networks to corporate Information Technology (IT) networks and cloud services. The CTD and DCU combination allows an alternative to not only monitor the traffic for advanced threat detection and visibility but also keep a high Safety Integrity Level (SIL) and maintain a single direction flow of data through industry-leading equipment.

Claroty CTD's award-winning deep packet inspection delivers asset discovery and continuous security monitoring for Operational Technology (OT) networks. CTD maintains a high Safety Integrity Level (SIL) to lower risk in the OT environment. When combined with Siemens DCU for industrial applications, Claroty passively collects, aggregates, and analyzes asset and communications data from OT networks and securely transmits it to the corporate network via Siemens' DCU.

The DCU from Siemens Mobility is a small, reliable and cost-effective hardware implementation of its patented data diode technology designed for Industrial security and connectivity to eliminate vulnerabilities due to mismanagement and web-based cyber-attacks. This allows the DCU to meet all major cybersecurity regulations for critical infrastructure and operate in rugged industrial environmental conditions. Typically located on the edge of the network, the DCU provides boundary protection for the OT network, and a secure bridge when connected to the IT network.



"We see a rapidly growing need among industrial asset owners to mitigate the risk of connecting their OT networks to the cloud as well as to their IT corporate networks," said Anne Fischer, Head of Products, Siemens Mobility. "Even though they offer the highest security level, data diodes have long been too expensive to be considered a viable option for many enterprises. But, thanks to our R&D team, we've been able to reduce the cost and size dramatically in order to eliminate that barrier and raise the bar on secure connectivity."

"Claroty's technology is unmatched, but it is equally important that we enable security teams to work smarter and more efficiently by integrating with leading industrial solutions such as Siemens' DCU," said Emanuel Salmona, Claroty VP of Partnerships. "Industrial asset owners and their IT teams in all industrial sectors now have a much more highly secure and cost-effective way to reduce exposure from OT cyber risks while also reducing response time to OT security incidents."

Working together, Siemens and Claroty provide a secure OT–IT bridge and vendor-neutral connectivity solution, supporting most industrial protocols and equipment. The DCU ensures the highest safety and security level for the protected assets, while CTD enables real-time visibility, threat detection and operational insight across a wide range of protocols on both sides of the connection. Both the hardware and software have been proven in the field for many years and are used in thousands of applications in virtually all industrial sectors.

About Claroty

Headquartered in New York and launched as the second startup from the famed Team8 foundry, Claroty combines elite management and research teams with deep technical expertise from both IT and OT disciplines. The company is backed by investors and partners, including some of the most significant industrial control automation companies and asset owners on earth. With an unmatched understanding of ICS, SCADA and other essential OT/IIoT systems, Claroty built a fully integrated cybersecurity platform. Our award-winning suite of products provides extreme visibility into industrial networks – enabling unparalleled cyberthreat protection, detection and response. For more information, visit www.claroty.com.

About Siemens Mobility

Siemens Mobility, Inc., a fully owned subsidiary of Siemens AG, is a leading international provider of intelligent mobility solutions that offer guaranteed availability, optimized capacity and enhanced passenger experience. The company's business includes rail rolling stock, rail automation, intelligent traffic systems, traffic telematics systems as well as rail electrification. The portfolio also covers turnkey mobility projects and tailored financing solutions.



Siemens Mobility, Inc. draws on more than 160 years of expertise and experience in transportation. The company combines innovations with comprehensive industry know-how, a global network of recognized experts in over 40 countries, and the solid financial base of Siemens AG.

