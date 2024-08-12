Claroty Appoints Tim Mackie as Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Alliances

Former Armis Channel Chief, SentinelOne and Cylance Alum Will Enhance Global Channel Ecosystem, Drive Strategic Alliances, and Expand Market Penetration

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection company, today announced the appointment of Tim Mackie as Claroty's new Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Alliances. Mackie brings to Claroty more than twenty-five years of experience in strategic IT channel management and major account development at top cybersecurity companies including Armis, SentinelOne, and Cylance. In his role at Claroty, Mackie will lead the company's FOCUS Partner Program, including Claroty's Technology Alliance partnerships and Channel Partners, to further enhance the company's global channel ecosystem, drive strategic alliances, and expand market penetration.

"Tim's extensive expertise in cybersecurity and CPS and his exceptional ability to architect and execute robust go-to-market strategies across international markets makes him an invaluable addition to the Claroty team," said Derek Phillips, Chief Revenue Officer at Claroty. "I'm very excited to bring Tim's deep knowledge of converged technologies, leading global teams, executing comprehensive channel strategies, and creating structure that drives significant revenue growth to Claroty to bring even greater value to both our partners and customers."

Prior to joining Claroty, Mackie was most recently the Channel Chief at Armis and also served as Vice President World Wide Channels at SentinelOne where he architected and built the channel GTM that helped fuel the largest tech IPO in history. Mackie also served as Vice President of International Channels and Worldwide Distribution at Cylance, as well as Riverbed Technologies where he played pivotal roles in developing and launching global go-to-market strategies and driving substantial revenue growth.

"Claroty is at the forefront of safeguarding the world's most mission-critical infrastructures, made clear by their rapid growth and leading market position in the CPS industry," said Mackie. "I look forward to contributing to their winning go-to-market strategy and bringing their world-class technology to an even greater global footprint through our channel and alliance programs."

