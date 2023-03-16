Claroty Announces Vulnerability Response Integrations with ServiceNow Service Graph Connector

Joint solutions make Claroty's XIoT asset discovery and vulnerability management insights available via

the ServiceNow platform

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the cyber-physical systems protection company, today announced it has further expanded its footprint within the ServiceNow ecosystem by releasing a new set of native integrations leveraging the Service Graph Connector (SGC) and Vulnerability Response (VR) infrastructure. These new integrations enable ServiceNow's CMDB and VR products to ingest in-depth details of cyber-physical systems across the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT), which are automatically discovered and profiled by Claroty. As a result, customers gain a comprehensive, centralized asset inventory, the ability to identify and take action against vulnerable assets, and the power to drive efficiencies and reduce risks where it matters most.

Fully compatible with Claroty's SaaS-based xDome and Medigate platforms and on-premises Continuous Threat Detection (CTD) solution, the integrations allow ServiceNow's Operational Technology Manager (OTM), VR, and Computerized Maintenance Management Software (CMMS) to use Claroty's identity, profile, vulnerability and risk data seamlessly within their native workflows, without needing any additional scripting or manual work. As a result, customers are able to optimize and extend their security and operational workflows with a real-time, centralized inventory for all assets and related risk and vulnerability details across their entire XIoT environments — fed directly from Claroty's products into the ServiceNow platform.

Additional capabilities and benefits include:

Automating discovery of all XIoT assets — including operational technology (OT), internet of medical things (IoMT), building management systems (BMS), and other commercial IoT assets

Merging their discovered XIoT inventory with the IT inventory tracked in ServiceNow's CMDB to create a unified, cybersecurity-contextualized, and in-depth inventory of all connected assets

Seamlessly using exported asset data from Claroty CTD, xDome, and Medigate across various ServiceNow products without any additional manual work, as each integration includes built-in support for ServiceNow's native data model

Extending existing IT or SecOps vulnerability triage workflows and capabilities to XIoT systems

Investigating and responding to XIoT cybersecurity incidents more effectively

"As cyber-physical systems grow more connected and complex, they become vulnerable to cyber intrusion. A large part of the industry's vulnerability is because enterprises cannot see and fully inventory their XIoT assets, which leaves the door wide open for bad actors to exploit vulnerabilities," said Karan Shrivastava, Director of Product Management, Operational Technology at ServiceNow. "Integrating the ServiceNow OTM with Claroty's xDome, Medigate, and CTD gives enterprises the asset discovery and vulnerability management capabilities needed to secure their industrial, healthcare, or commercial operations, all within the ServiceNow platform."

"Together, Claroty and ServiceNow help enterprises rapidly and comprehensively discover the assets they own, which in turn enables them to assess and quickly address asset vulnerabilities," said Stephan Goldberg, VP Technology Alliances at Claroty. "The combination of Claroty's granular passive vulnerability management capabilities with native ServiceNow asset data modeling support empowers our customers to achieve cyber and operational resilience by preempting cyber attacks and preventing downtime."

The integrations for Claroty CTD, xDome, and Medigate are now available on the ServiceNow Store:

About Claroty

Claroty empowers organizations to secure their Extended Internet of Things (XIoT), a vast network of cyber-physical systems across industrial, healthcare, and commercial environments. The company's cyber-physical systems protection platform integrates with customers' existing infrastructure to provide a full range of controls for visibility, risk and vulnerability management, network segmentation, threat detection, and secure remote access. Backed by the world's largest investment firms and industrial automation vendors, Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

To find out more about Claroty, visit claroty.com .

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

SOURCE Claroty