Claroty Appoints Shira Bar Yosef (Weizman) as Chief Customer Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the cyber-physical systems protection company, today announced the appointment of Shira Bar Yosef (Weizman) as its first-ever Chief Customer Officer. In her role as CCO, she will leverage her 20-plus years of experience in customer support, professional services, research and development, and sales operations at industry-leading cybersecurity companies to fortify the customer journey and expand opportunities to enhance all areas of the customer experience. She will focus on ensuring a strong link between Claroty's customer relationships and strategy and the product and business roadmap.

"At Claroty we take an outside-in approach in everything we do, orienting our ideas, actions, and behaviors around our customers' business problems and the outcomes they strive to achieve," said Yaniv Vardi, CEO at Claroty. "At this key point in the company's high growth trajectory, Shira's impressive track record and the breadth and depth of her knowledge, skills, and leadership experience are just what we need to achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction and value realization."

Bar Yosef most recently served as general manager of Israel and SVP of technical customer experience at Cybereason. Previously, she spent over 20 years at Check Point Software Technologies, where she held various leadership roles across sales operations and customer success. At Check Point, Bar Yosef was responsible for end-to-end global customer and partner support operations and services, including designing and launching industry-leading support concepts and programs, heading accounts services, knowledge center, and hardware services. She also developed service methodologies and rollout, and held the overall responsibility for Check Point sales planning and enablement, forecasting, GTM operation, sales training, and renewals.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Claroty, where the customer-centric mindset is deeply ingrained in the culture," said Bar Yosef. "This team recognizes that because of the unique challenges that come with securing cyber-physical systems, the key to empowering our customers is a high-touch, long-term approach in which we serve as a strategic partner through all stages of their CPS security journey. I look forward to building upon the stellar foundation of customer success at Claroty to help our customers reach even greater heights together."

