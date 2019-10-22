Claroty Appoints Thorsten Freitag as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the global leader in industrial cybersecurity, today announced that it has named Thorsten Freitag as Chief Executive Officer. With more than two decades of executive leadership and field operations experience, Mr. Freitag will lead Claroty's executive management team in scaling the business as the company continues to experience rapid revenue growth and strong demand for its operational technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) security solutions around the globe.

Mr. Freitag brings a broad range of experience in global sales, services and general management at networking and security leaders in both the IT and OT segments. In his role as Chief Revenue Officer at Druva and Infoblox, head of EMEA operations at F5 Networks, and international leadership roles at Cisco Systems and Siemens, Freitag has developed a track record of rapidly scaling companies in hyper growth environments. Under his leadership, Claroty will focus on significantly expanding its global footprint and accelerating its innovation to protect customers against increasingly complex OT/IoT cyber threats.

"There has been an incredible transformation in the OT/IoT security industry and as such, major safety and security challenges have been introduced," said Mr. Freitag. "Claroty is leading the way in the industrial cybersecurity market and I look forward to working alongside the company's extraordinary talent to continue securing the world's critical infrastructure."

Mr. Freitag's appointment as Claroty CEO comes as the company has experienced hyper-growth every year since it was formed in 2015, and it now looks to expand the business even more aggressively. Former CEO and co-founder, Amir Zilberstein, has been named Chairman of Claroty's board of directors and he will continue to actively advise the company's executive team.

"I am very proud of what our team has achieved in establishing Claroty and building it into the OT/IoT security market leader. With the rapid growth of the company and the tremendous opportunity in front of us, the board and I felt the timing was right for this transition," noted Zilberstein. "Thorsten has all the right attributes to lead Claroty to even broader success- a mix of skills, drive and extensive experience in managing the complexities of a worldwide operation. He will be a tremendous asset to both the company and our customers, and I am thrilled to have him on board as CEO".

About Claroty

Headquartered in New York and launched as the second startup from the famed Team8 foundry, Claroty combines elite management and research teams with deep technical expertise from both IT and OT disciplines. The company is backed by an unrivaled syndicate of investors and partners, including some of the most significant industrial control automation companies and asset owners on earth. With an unmatched understanding of ICS, SCADA and other essential OT/IIoT systems, Claroty built a fully integrated cybersecurity platform. Our award-winning suite of products provides extreme visibility into industrial networks – enabling unparalleled cyberthreat protection, detection and response. For more information, visit www.claroty.com .

Contact:

Jenna Finn

Shift PR for Claroty

jfinn@shiftcomm.com

617.779.1875

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Claroty

Related Links

https://www.claroty.com

