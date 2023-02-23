Claroty Expands Integration with CrowdStrike to Increase Visibility and Reduce Risk in Industrial Environments

Delivering comprehensive visibility, protection, and monitoring controls to all industrial XIoT assets without disrupting critical operations

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the cyber-physical systems protection company, today announced an expanded integration with CrowdStrike , a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, to increase visibility and reduce cyber and operational risk in industrial environments. Building on the API-based integration both companies announced at CrowdStrike's Fal.Con 2022 conference between Claroty Edge, a market-leading visibility solution, and the Crowdstrike Falcon® Discover for IoT module, the native integration includes a common methodology to discover, categorize, and recognize assets and joint research to continually improve device recognition. By enhancing the extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities of the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform with comprehensive asset discovery in industrial environments, the integration gives customers visibility, protection, and monitoring controls for the entire Extended Internet of Things (XIoT), including operational technology (OT), IoT and IT assets.

As organizations seek to modernize their industrial environments, they are connecting previously air-gapped OT assets to enterprise IT and the cloud, while also introducing new XIoT assets such as "smart" lighting and HVAC systems. As a result, more CISOs have become responsible for securing their organization's cyber-physical systems, however they lack the visibility they need to fully understand and mitigate the risks and vulnerabilities now facing them. This challenge is heightened by the inability to deploy traditional IT security solutions to these environments without disrupting mission-critical production processes.

The native integration enables CrowdStrike Falcon Discover for IoT to provide contextualized, in-depth visibility by discovering and profiling all connected assets across industrial and enterprise environments. Once visibility is established, asset owners can deploy Claroty xDome, which seamlessly integrates with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, to:

Reveal the risks and vulnerabilities of XIoT assets.

Fully map device-to-device communications and simplify the deployment of network security controls.

Prioritize which devices require the most urgent attention, so security experts can focus their risk reduction efforts on the most vulnerable systems.

"While gaining visibility into industrial environments is the obvious first step, knowing what to do with that information is just as big of a challenge for security teams that are now charged with protecting them," said Amol Kulkarni, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at CrowdStrike. "Organizations need a unified security platform that can provide deep visibility into cross-domain data and an understanding of their attack surface in order to make informed, risk-based decisions and improve their security posture. The integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform and Claroty Edge empowers IT and security operations teams to receive actionable insights with the right data and bridge the gap between OT and IT environments."

"As industrial environments become increasingly connected and exposed to new kinds of threat vectors, securing them while simultaneously maintaining operational resilience requires deploying specialized controls that cannot be achieved solely through traditional IT security methods," said Grant Geyer, Chief Product Officer at Claroty. "Our expanded integration with CrowdStrike serves as the first step in our customers' OT security journey and lays the groundwork for safely securing OT environments, across devices and networks, with the power of both CrowdStrike's and Claroty's platforms. This alliance empowers organizations with a simple, strategic approach to secure the XIoT by taking action before a threat becomes a breach, impacting production."

CrowdStrike Falcon Discover for IoT is a module of the Crowdstrike Falcon platform. Customers can take advantage of the comprehensive visibility from Claroty and CrowdStrike in a single solution.

This partnership comes shortly after another momentous year of record-breaking growth for Claroty, which exceeded $100 million in sales. In addition to winning Best in KLAS for the third consecutive year, ranking among the Deloitte Tech Fast 500 for two consecutive years, and being named to the Forbes Cloud 100, reaching this financial milestone further solidifies Claroty's market leadership in cyber-physical systems protection.

