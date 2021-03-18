Claroty Launches its FOCUS Partner Program

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the industrial cybersecurity company, today introduced its Claroty FOCUS Partner Program. The three-tier program is designed to align to and support all partners' differentiated business models and expand the ecosystem's ability to become trusted advisors on industrial cybersecurity.

The Claroty FOCUS Partner Program launch is the latest in a series of milestones the company achieved in the last few months. At the end of 2020, the company reported record growth as well as doubling its customer base, with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of over 60, indicating high customer satisfaction. Claroty also closed the year with 30% headcount growth, with plans to hire more than 100 new employees in 2021. Specific to the FOCUS program, Claroty expanded its partner coverage by 50% with the addition of Deloitte, KPMG, PwC, CrowdStrike, Atos, Yokogawa, and others to its roster, and also tripled the size of its channel team, making several hires worldwide to support this expansion and customer demand.

"The industrial economy requires a strong ecosystem of partners that secure, detect, and manage assets in critical infrastructure environments, and we built the Claroty FOCUS Program to support these partners," said Keith Carter, VP of worldwide channels and alliances at Claroty. "Our partners are a critical part of the Claroty fabric protecting our mutual customers' attacks on their industrial environments. The program empowers our partners to deliver effective, high-value solutions and services that address customers' industrial cybersecurity needs."

The Claroty FOCUS Program includes:

Upgraded Partner Portal for streamlined, unlimited access to technical and business tools, training (via the Learning Management System), deal registration, collateral and guides, market development funds (MDF), and other key resources

for streamlined, unlimited access to technical and business tools, training (via the Learning Management System), deal registration, collateral and guides, market development funds (MDF), and other key resources New Partner Levels include Authorized, Visionary, and Elite, with certifications for Visionary and Elite, to help these members develop strong industrial cybersecurity pre- and post-sales teams, increase profitability and improve customer lifetime value

include Authorized, Visionary, and Elite, with certifications for Visionary and Elite, to help these members develop strong industrial cybersecurity pre- and post-sales teams, increase profitability and improve customer lifetime value Partner Tracks that deliver tailored programs for specific partner focus areas, including:

that deliver tailored programs for specific partner focus areas, including: IACS/ICS Vendors: Control System Manufacturers, SCADA, and DCS Providers, Engineering and Design Services

Control System Manufacturers, SCADA, and DCS Providers, Engineering and Design Services

Managed Security Solutions Providers (MSSPs): Operational Technology ( OT) Security Monitoring and Response, Forensic and Incident Response, Threat Intelligence and Hunting, Data Analytics and Reporting, Telemetry Services

Operational Technology OT) Security Monitoring and Response, Forensic and Incident Response, Threat Intelligence and Hunting, Data Analytics and Reporting, Telemetry Services

Consultants: Global and Regional Consultants, Security Assessments, Advisory, Consultancy, Managed Services

Global and Regional Consultants, Security Assessments, Advisory, Consultancy, Managed Services

OT Security Integrators: System Integrators, ICS Engineering Firms, Value-Added Resellers

System Integrators, ICS Engineering Firms, Value-Added Resellers Specializations for OEM, Building Management Systems (BMS), Claroty Authorized Support Center, and MSSP partners

"Securing OT environments is a unique challenge that requires tools and skill sets that are tailored to the network activity and risks specific to them," said Rachael Conrad, vice president and general manager, Global Services Business at Rockwell Automation. "The combination of Rockwell's OT knowledge, global reach and managed support offerings with Claroty's OT visibility and threat detection software makes that possible. One example is how we helped a major life sciences company quickly discover and profile all of its OT assets, as well as detect anomalies and known threats in real-time. As OT environments are being targeted more and more by threat actors, Claroty's partner program will help us work even better together to innovatively develop more ways to help support customers reduce their risk and minimize disruption."

Along with the launch of the Claroty FOCUS Program, today the company also announced its inaugural Partner of the Year Awards, which recognize the top-performing partners who are having the greatest impact on the growing adoption of The Claroty Platform worldwide. The 2020 winners by region are:



Global: Rockwell Automation

North America : Velta Technologies

: Latin America : NTT Ltd.

: EMEA: Kudelski Security

APJ: Deloitte Australia

The Claroty Platform reveals 100% of OT, Internet of Things (IoT), and industrial IoT (IIoT) assets on enterprise networks and protects them from vulnerabilities, emerging threats, malicious insiders, and unintentional errors. Its resilient threat detection model continually monitors the network for both known and unknown threats, automatically weeds out false positives, and gives clear direction on how to take action. This is all enriched by Claroty's extensive ecosystem of third-party technical integrations, as well as the latest threat signatures and remediation guidance from the renowned Claroty Research Team.

Learn more about the Claroty FOCUS Program here .

About Claroty

Claroty is the industrial cybersecurity company. Trusted by the world's largest enterprises, Claroty helps customers reveal, protect, and manage their OT, IoT, and IIoT assets. The company's comprehensive platform connects seamlessly with customers' existing infrastructure and programs while providing a full range of industrial cybersecurity controls for visibility, threat detection, risk and vulnerability management, and secure remote access—all with a significantly reduced total cost of ownership. Claroty is backed and adopted by leading industrial automation vendors, with an expansive partner ecosystem and award-winning research team. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, and deployments on all seven continents.

To learn more, visit www.claroty.com .

