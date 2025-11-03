Claroty Names Dave DeWalt as Board Chairman

Cybersecurity Veteran to Lead Board of Directors as Company Accelerates Leadership of CPS Protection Market

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection company, today announced that Dave DeWalt has assumed the position of Board Chairman. DeWalt, the Founder and CEO of NightDragon, with more than 20 years of cyber experience, brings to the role a deep well of knowledge in scaling mission-driven companies. His appointment reinforces Claroty's commitment to offering unrivaled industry expertise as it offers the most comprehensive protection platform, purpose-built to secure all CPS.

"For the past decade, Dave has been an integral part of the Claroty hyper-growth machine," said Yaniv Vardi, CEO of Claroty. "He understands the importance of our mission and building for longevity in a market that faces rapid-growing challenges. We are incredibly grateful to partner with Dave, whose support goes back nearly to the company's founding, on charting our continued growth and leadership in CPS protection."

Prior to founding NightDragon , an investment and advisory firm dedicated to mission-driven companies across cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy technologies, DeWalt was the Executive Chairman, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of FireEye. Prior to FireEye, DeWalt served as President and CEO of McAfee, and led the acquisition of McAfee by Intel for $7.7 billion in 2010.

"I'm honored to serve as Board Chairman for Claroty, whose passion for innovation and commitment to making an impact in cyber-physical systems protection has inspired me from day one," said DeWalt. "Claroty has assembled a team that has the vision, technical prowess, and dedication to the industry that has made them a powerhouse. It's been a privilege to witness Claroty meet tremendous milestones, such as half a billion dollars in funding, the acquisition of Medigate, securing over a thousand customers, including many fortune 100, expanding globally, and growing to over 700 employees across 27 countries, and I'm thrilled to be continuing to be a part of the journey in this new role."

This appointment comes shortly after Claroty's fourth annual Nexus Conference , the premier CPS security event assembling 250+ industry leaders focused on advancing the protection of mission-critical infrastructure.

