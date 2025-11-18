Claroty Releases New AI-Powered CPS Library, Setting Revolutionary New Standards for Asset Visibility and Vulnerability Attribution

OEM Partners Including Rockwell Automation and Schneider Electric Help Drive the Fundamental Shift in Asset Identification

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection company, today launched The CPS Library across its market-leading Claroty xDome and Claroty Continuous Threat Detection (CTD) solutions. The CPS Library is the industry's only asset catalog that reaches new depths of visibility and enables precise and deterministic traceability for vulnerability attribution. To build the AI-powered, first-of-its-kind repository, Claroty partnered with automation vendors and medical device manufacturers, including Rockwell Automation and Schneider Electric, to ensure enhanced visibility and accuracy in tracking asset specifications.

Security teams have long struggled to accurately assess the scope and remediation of cyber risk associated with the assets in their environment, lacking a centralized standard repository that aids in uniquely identifying assets across networks. A new Claroty Team82 research report, " Resolving the CPS Identity Crisis ," found that 88% of CPS assets currently do not transmit an exact product code, and 76% transmit product names that differ from the vendor's official record. This leaves security teams struggling to ascertain whether they have a complete picture of the assets in their environments, and can be left with a partial correlation of vulnerabilities to individual assets, creating blind spots, prolonged exposure to attacks, and incomplete remediation.

"Resilience starts at visibility, and organizations require precise and deterministic traceability for every connected device that could potentially become exposed as an open door to attackers," said Yaniv Vardi, CEO of Claroty. "The CPS Library is revolutionizing the way we reduce risk by leveraging AI-driven techniques combined with our unmatched industry expertise that will drive the whole industry forward in how we improve accurate risk and exposure information."

The CPS Library has AI deeply integrated at all stages, allowing for advanced asset identification, precise vulnerability mapping, and automated insight generation. Large Language Models (LLMS) and statistical inference modeling are used to ingest vast, fragmented data about assets and vendors, intelligently modeling, categorizing, and correlating this information into a single, actionable source of truth that significantly lessens the burden of security teams tracking critical CPS assets across complex environments.

The CPS Library is a central component to the next evolutionary stage of Claroty's AI strategy. With Claroty's unrivaled expertise in mission-critical environments, combined with harnessing AI to improve security outcomes, The CPS Library enhances organizations' ability to detect assets and gain deep insights. Additional AI capabilities include:

The Claroty MCP Server: Customer teams can put their CPS security data to work by automating device queries, speeding up incident response, and expanding the ability to leverage this data by all relevant teams using their preferred generative AI tool.

AI for Asset Identification: Statistical inference modeling, human-machine teaming, and a regionalized Large Language Model Retrieval Augmented Generation (LLM-RAG), work together to provide the most accurate and complete asset discovery and attribute information in the industry.

"We're excited to deepen our relationship with Claroty in supporting its new CPS Library," said Tony Baker, Vice President & Chief Product Security Officer at Rockwell Automation. "Cybersecurity is becoming even more complex in an increasingly interconnected world and is intertwined with smart manufacturing priorities that demand precise device identification. The granularity of device identification honed by the Claroty CPS asset library empowers organizations to better protect their industrial automation assets from evolving threats."

"Claroty's CPS Library represents a major step forward for the industry," said Jay Abdallah, President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Schneider Electric. "For too long, security teams have faced fragmented approaches to identifying and managing CPS assets, leaving gaps in risk visibility. This standardized catalog brings clarity and consistency to an incredibly diverse asset landscape, enabling organizations to make faster, more confident decisions to protect critical operations. It's not just a tool, it's a foundation for advancing resilience in connected environments."

About Claroty

Claroty has redefined cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection with an unrivaled industry-centric platform built to secure mission-critical infrastructure. The Claroty Platform provides the deepest asset visibility and the broadest, built-for-CPS solution set in the market comprising exposure management, network protection, secure access, and threat detection – whether in the cloud with Claroty xDome or on-premise with Claroty Continuous Threat Detection (CTD). Backed by award-winning threat research and a breadth of technology alliances, The Claroty Platform enables organizations to effectively reduce CPS risk, with the fastest time-to-value and lower total cost of ownership. Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit claroty.com.

