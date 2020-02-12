Claroty Receives 2019 Global Company of the Year Award for IT/OT Security

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty, the global leader in industrial cybersecurity, today announced that it has been named the 2019 Global Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan. According to the firm, Claroty's superior suite of products provides end-to-end visibility into industrial networks. Specifically, the company offers customers across a multitude of verticals unparalleled cyberthreat protection, detection and response for both IT and OT networks and devices.

To receive this recognition, an organization must strive to be best-in-class in three key areas: understanding demand, nurturing the brand and differentiating from the competition.

"The open architectures of OT systems, using standardized interfaces and connecting to both the Internet and internal corporate networks, results in exposure to third-party intrusions—a common attack vector—and massive disruption possibilities," said Swetha Ramachandran Krishnamoorthi, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan. Frost & Sullivan recognizes how Claroty's platform nicely fills these critical gaps by offering a fully integrated product suite enriched with advanced features to provide unparalleled depth, coverage and scalability across a variety of domains."

Claroty has the only OT cybersecurity solution that encompasses the entire spectrum of cybersecurity functions, namely identification, detection, protection and response to threats. Its platform provides industrial control networks with complete visibility into assets, high-level threat detection and risk assessment, and its secure remote access—a centralized management interface—expedites data integration with existing security systems to facilitate simple service deployments.

"We are honored to receive this distinction from Frost & Sullivan, as it validates all of the hard work that the team has done to demonstrate excellence in growth, innovation and leadership," said Thorsten Freitag, Chief Executive Officer of Claroty. "This will be a breakaway year for OT cybersecurity as it becomes a required business mandate and Chief Information Security Officers much more aggressively seek strong partners in addressing their industrial cybersecurity challenges. We appreciate Frost & Sullivan's affirmation and look forward to continuing to drive demand, strengthen our brand and deliver unique value to customers."

Moving forward, Claroty expects to continue the incredible momentum it experienced in 2019, which included:





- Extending its Continuous Threat Detection (CTD) product to enable enterprises to discover and monitor their IoT devices

- Introducing the integration of CTD with FireEye Helix to help industrial enterprises improve the efficiency and speed of security operations

- Being the first OT security provider to receive the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's SAFETY Act approval for its best-in-class OT network monitoring solution

- Making CRN's "Emerging Security Vendors to Know" and CyberCrime Magazine's "The Hot 150 Cybersecurity Companies to Watch" lists

- Adding U.S. Navy Admiral (Ret.) Michael S. Rogers as Chairman of Claroty's Board of Advisors.

- Appointing Thorsten Freitag as Chief Executive Officer and Jennifer Leggio as Chief Marketing Officer

Download the report for more information on Claroty, its platform, and IT/OT security best practices.

About Claroty

Claroty bridges the industrial cybersecurity gap between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) environments. Organizations with highly automated production sites and factories that face significant security and financial risk especially need to bridge this gap. Armed with Claroty's converged IT/OT solutions, these enterprises and critical infrastructure operators can leverage their existing IT security processes and technologies to improve the availability, safety, and reliability of their OT assets and networks seamlessly and without requiring downtime or dedicated teams. The result is more uptime and greater efficiency across business and production operations.

Backed and adopted by leading industrial automation vendors, Claroty is deployed on all seven continents globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has received $100 million in funding since being launched by the famed Team8 foundry in 2015. For more information, visit www.claroty.com.

