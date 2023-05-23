Claroty Unveils MSSP Partnerships with IBM, Rockwell Automation, NTT Data, eSentire, and More

Company Expands Claroty FOCUS Partner Program to Include World's Leading Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs)

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the cyber-physical systems protection company, today announced the global expansion of its FOCUS Partner Program with the addition of several Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) including IBM, Rockwell Automation, NTT Data, eSentire and several others. Held at the highest level of qualification in the FOCUS Partner Program with extensive training and certifications, Claroty's MSSP partners are uniquely equipped to help end user organizations improve their security posture and reduce risk across the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT), while freeing up resources to focus on core business operations.

"By partnering with the world's leading MSSPs, we are empowering our customers with a number of key business benefits – cost-effective solutions leveraging economies of scale, specialized cybersecurity knowledge and expertise, tailored offerings that meet their specific needs, proactive network and systems monitoring, and compliance with industry and government regulations, to name a few," said CJ Radford, VP Channels & Alliances at Claroty. "With the rapid proliferation of the XIoT across industrial, healthcare, and commercial environments and the ever-expanding attack surface that comes with it, the unmatched breadth and depth of our partner ecosystem delivers the solutions, services and security expertise required to combat today's advanced cybersecurity threats."

Additional MSSP partners in the program include 1898 & Co., Atos, Aveniq, Cabrini Technology Group, DirectDefense, Kapsch TrafficCom, Kudelski Security, LAC Co. Ltd., r-tec IT Security GmbH, Trident Automation, Vector Technology Solutions and others.

Claroty's FOCUS Partner Program develops the skills, tools and processes necessary for partners to execute across the entire enterprise security services lifecycle. The program helps establish long-lasting relationships across partner organizations, increasing lifetime value, creating a trusted-advisor partnership and flawless execution of jointly defined business outcomes. Since the program's initial launch, over 2,000 sales and technical professionals have received Claroty training and certification.

Claroty MSSP Partner Quotes

Rob Dyson , Global OT Security Services Business Leader, IBM: "IBM chose Claroty as our Emerging Partner of the Year because its solutions bring an important level of innovation across a breadth of products that work well with IBM's OT, IoT, and medical equipment cyber security services portfolio. IBM is able to support these unique environments and help our customers manage their cybersecurity risk because Claroty products can be leveraged to support many use cases to include the integration with IBM's X-Force Threat Management MSS. The IBM and Claroty partnership brings together two top-tier solution providers to give our clients the cybersecurity solutions they need to securely meet their continuous operational goals."

"IBM chose Claroty as our Emerging Partner of the Year because its solutions bring an important level of innovation across a breadth of products that work well with IBM's OT, IoT, and medical equipment cyber security services portfolio. IBM is able to support these unique environments and help our customers manage their cybersecurity risk because Claroty products can be leveraged to support many use cases to include the integration with IBM's X-Force Threat Management MSS. The IBM and Claroty partnership brings together two top-tier solution providers to give our clients the cybersecurity solutions they need to securely meet their continuous operational goals." Rachael Conrad , Vice President & General Manager of Services, Rockwell Automation: "Together, Rockwell Automation and Claroty are protecting our customers' infrastructures with a robust OT security capability that provides the flexibility and visibility to take on the complexities of industrial environments. Our OT knowledge, global implementation capability, and managed services combined with Claroty's technology allows us to deliver superior threat detection and support to our customers and forge a safer cyber world."

"Together, Rockwell Automation and Claroty are protecting our customers' infrastructures with a robust OT security capability that provides the flexibility and visibility to take on the complexities of industrial environments. Our OT knowledge, global implementation capability, and managed services combined with Claroty's technology allows us to deliver superior threat detection and support to our customers and forge a safer cyber world." Christian Koch , SVP Cybersecurity IoT/OT, NTT Data: "The combination of NTT's suite of Managed Security Services that meet the varying customer use cases along with the Claroty Platform provides our clients with outstanding security monitoring and management of cyber-physical assets. By partnering with Claroty, NTT Data is able to bring best-in-class analytics, threat intelligence and automation to our customers while leveraging Claroty's capabilities to deliver on unmatched asset visibility and operational risk management."

"The combination of NTT's suite of Managed Security Services that meet the varying customer use cases along with the Claroty Platform provides our clients with outstanding security monitoring and management of cyber-physical assets. By partnering with Claroty, NTT Data is able to bring best-in-class analytics, threat intelligence and automation to our customers while leveraging Claroty's capabilities to deliver on unmatched asset visibility and operational risk management." Bob Layton , Chief Channel Officer, eSentire: "The rapidly expanding threat landscape across cyber-physical systems has made it critical to bridge the gap between XIoT assets and enterprise IT environments in order to provide total visibility, and prevent communication disruption across the organization. eSentire's Managed Detection and Response service and XDR platform, combined with Claroty, equips organizations with the holistic visibility, intelligence, and complete protection they need to stop emerging threats."

"The rapidly expanding threat landscape across cyber-physical systems has made it critical to bridge the gap between XIoT assets and enterprise IT environments in order to provide total visibility, and prevent communication disruption across the organization. eSentire's Managed Detection and Response service and XDR platform, combined with Claroty, equips organizations with the holistic visibility, intelligence, and complete protection they need to stop emerging threats." Jim Broome , President & CTO, DirectDefense: "The rapid growth of connected devices across industrial, healthcare, and commercial environments is creating a number of opportunities for our customers, but managing and securing them also introduces significant challenges. By incorporating Claroty's comprehensive XIoT visibility and protection capabilities into our 24x7 SOC services portfolio, we are empowering our customers to elevate their security posture and increase their cyber and operational resiliency."

Become a Claroty Partner

Membership in Claroty's MSSP program provides asset owners and end users with the assurance that these partners have qualified for inclusion in the program. Claroty provides MSSP partners with flexible licensing models that enable them to work collaboratively with asset owners to identify the most suitable licensing and entitlement management options. This approach ensures that each partner can customize their offering to meet their clients' unique needs, enabling them to provide tailored solutions and build long-term, sustainable relationships.

Learn more about the Claroty FOCUS Partner Program and the new MSSP specialization here .

About Claroty

Claroty empowers organizations to secure cyber-physical systems across industrial, healthcare, and commercial environments: the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT). The company's unified platform integrates with customers' existing infrastructure to provide a full range of controls for visibility, risk and vulnerability management, threat detection, and secure remote access. Backed by the world's largest investment firms and industrial automation vendors, Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit claroty.com .

