Claroty Welcomes Former U.S. National Cyber Director Chris Inglis to Advisory Board

Claroty

10 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

U.S. Air Force Veteran and Former NSA Deputy Director Brings Impactful Partnership to the CPS Protection Company

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty, the cyber-physical systems protection company, today announced the appointment of Chris Inglis, former U.S. National Cyber Director, to its advisory board. With an illustrious career spanning both military and civilian spheres, Inglis brings unparalleled expertise in cybersecurity and national defense to help drive forward the company's mission to secure the world's critical infrastructure.

"Given the critical need to protect the infrastructure on which essential functions to our daily lives depend, we need to give equal, if not greater, attention to the cyber-physical technologies that make up the foundations of those systems, be it oil pipelines, electrical grids, or hospitals," said Inglis. "The White House Cyber Strategy and the series of National Defense Authorization Act Sections, which call upon the Department of Defense to modernize and secure their OT infrastructure, reinforces the level of criticality. Claroty has proven, purpose-built solutions that address these needs at scale, and I'm looking forward to contributing to their development of even greater innovation for a world that increasingly requires them."

As a Visiting Professor at the U.S. Air Force and Naval Academies, Inglis continues to shape the next generation of cybersecurity leaders. He also serves as a senior advisor to Hakluyt and Company and is a valued member of the Huntington Bancshares Board. His dedication to advancing cybersecurity is further evidenced by his role on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity Advisory Council.

From 2021 to 2023, Inglis served as the inaugural Senate-confirmed U.S. National Cyber Director in the White House. Prior to this, he contributed significantly as a Commissioner on the U.S. Cyberspace Solarium Commission. His experience also includes eight years as the Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer of the National Security Agency and three years as the Special U.S. Liaison to London. With a military career spanning 30 years in the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard, Mr. Inglis retired as a Brigadier General and holds the rating of USAF Command Pilot.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris Inglis to Claroty's advisory board and to harness his immense wealth of knowledge to help drive the development of our security solutions and our partnerships with the public sector, including the U.S. federal government," said Yaniv Vardi, CEO of Claroty. "His extensive experience, leadership, and deep understanding of cybersecurity from a government perspective will be invaluable, especially as we guide our customers through evolving cybersecurity regulatory environments and deeply complex global threat landscape."

Claroty's advisory board is currently chaired by U.S. Navy Admiral (Ret.) Michael S. Rogers, includes executives from Fortune 500 companies and spans industries such as transportation, biotechnology and digital infrastructure.

About Claroty
Claroty empowers organizations to secure cyber-physical systems across industrial, healthcare, commercial, and public sector environments: the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT). The company's unified platform integrates with customers' existing infrastructure to provide a full range of controls for visibility, risk and vulnerability management, threat detection, and secure remote access. Backed by the world's largest investment firms and industrial automation vendors, Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit claroty.com.

