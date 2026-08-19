Clarra Introduces the Most Comprehensive MCP Server for Legal Case Management

Enables Law Firms and Legal Departments to Fully Leverage Claude Cowork to Transform Legal Work and Eliminate the Need for AI Point Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarra, a cloud-based case management platform optimized for litigation and legal operations, today announced expanded generative and agentic AI capabilities through a new integration with Claude Cowork. With more than 120 tools, Clarra's Model Context Protocol (MCP) server is the most comprehensive in the industry, allowing law firms and legal departments to securely connect Claude and other large language models (LLMs) to litigation data, documents, and workflows, enabling AI to interact with matter information and perform actions within Clarra.

"Legal teams shouldn't have to purchase a different AI application for every task," said Keao Caindec, CEO of Clarra. "By connecting Claude directly to Clarra, organizations can leverage one of the world's most capable AI platforms to generate insights, draft legal work product, and automate operational tasks without leaving the platform."

Through the integration, legal teams can combine Claude's 12 legal practice-area plugins and 90 specialized agents with Clarra matter data, documents, notes, deadlines, resources, accounting information, and workflows to:

Generate litigation briefs, matter summaries, chronologies, and demand letters

Analyze deposition transcripts, medical records, and other case materials

Prepare case strategies, deposition outlines, and litigation analyses

Create staffing, budgeting, billing, dashboards, and board reporting using live Clarra matter data

Update matters, create tasks, and configure workflows within Clarra using agentic AI

"We wanted to meet legal teams where their data already lives without compromising security to get there," said Eugenia Gueorguieva, head of product management at Clarra. "Because litigation data is highly sensitive, we designed this integration around secure, permission-based access from day one. Users get the full capability of Claude within the access and governance controls their firm requires."

Unlike standalone AI assistants and AI point solutions that require users to manually upload documents or work across disconnected applications, Clarra's MCP integration enables Claude to securely access litigation data already managed within Clarra. Because Clarra provides the structured context, Claude can better understand how that data relates and use it more effectively. Combined with Claude's extensive legal skills and plugins, organizations can perform a wide range of litigation AI tasks from a single source of truth.

"For litigators, the real value of AI comes when it can work with the full context of a matter and fit into the way attorneys already practice," said Todd Schneider, partner at Schneider Wallace Cottrell Kim LLP. "Connecting your preferred LLM to the information and workflows already in Clarra has the potential to make AI far more useful in day-to-day litigation, helping attorneys spend less time assembling information and more time focusing on strategy and client work."

The Claude Cowork integration is part of Clarra's broader AI strategy to combine litigation management, workflow automation, analytics, and AI in a single cloud-based platform. Clarra's MCP Server provides token-efficient access to more than 250 REST API endpoints, while giving administrators the flexibility to configure custom properties and tailor the platform to firm-specific workflows. Beyond Claude, users can connect Clarra to ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Cursor, and Lovable to build applications, portals, dashboards, intake systems, and other AI-powered workflows on top of Clarra.

"What Clarra is doing reflects where the next generation of legal technology is headed. The future is a strong, secure system of record underneath, with the flexibility to vibe code, customize and build the experience on top of it," said Chelsey Lambert, co-founder and co-CEO of Legal Tech Decoded. "Clarra recognizes that opportunity and is one of the first legal technology providers to deliver it live in market."

The announcement follows continued momentum for Clarra's platform expansion, including recent integrations with NetDocuments, iManage, Google Drive, Microsoft SharePoint and OneDrive, as well as ongoing development of automated court filing and docketing workflows.

Clarra will demonstrate AI workflows and its MCP server at ILTACON 2026 at Booth #816.

For more information, visit clarra.com or schedule a demo.

About Clarra

Clarra is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company founded in 2021 that provides a cloud-based case and legal practice management platform optimized for litigation. Designed for law firms, enterprise legal departments, and insurance, finance and services teams, Clarra brings matter and case information into a single, cloud-based system that supports collaboration, tracking and oversight across the full lifecycle of a matter. With generative and agentic AI capabilities, broad integration support, no-code customization, and built-in analytics delivered through a simple, intuitive user interface, Clarra helps organizations improve efficiency and visibility to support better business outcomes. For more information, visit www.clarra.com.

SOURCE Clarra, Inc.