Clarra Powers Scalable Case Management for Evidence Max

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarra, a leading case management system built for litigation and legal support, and Evidence Max, the leading insurance policy research company that provides personal injury attorneys with rapid, high-quality case intelligence, announce their strategic partnership. Evidence Max has deployed Clarra's case management platform to streamline internal workflows with a customized, scalable solution.

"We needed a modern case management solution built to keep pace with our business and the clients we serve," said Brett-Patrick (BP) Jenkins, founder of Evidence Max. "Clarra stood out immediately. It's intuitive, flexible and built with growth in mind. From day one, their team has felt like an extension of ours."

The partnership enables Evidence Max to operate with greater speed, efficiency and reliability as the company expands its offerings. Before adopting Clarra, Evidence Max relied on internal systems and spreadsheets to manage cases and track progress, which became increasingly difficult to maintain as the company grew. Jenkins evaluated numerous platforms but found that most lacked the combination of responsiveness, flexibility, and usability his business required.

"I explored nearly every option on the market and spoke with countless vendors," Jenkins said. "What set Clarra apart was the quality of their team and the responsiveness of their service. In less than 48 hours, we were up and running on the platform. Since implementing Clarra, we've doubled our volume of cases without compromising on service or doubling our staff."

Today, Clarra is embedded in every stage of Evidence Max's workflow, supporting the company's delivery of fast, accurate research to its clients. Clarra's no-code customization tools allow the Evidence Max team to tailor the platform to meet evolving needs, while its clean interface makes onboarding new users quick and simple.

"I can train a new team member in minutes," Jenkins said. "That kind of simplicity is rare. Clarra gives us the consistency and confidence we need to operate at a high level every single day."

Clarra co-founder and CEO Keao Caindec said the partnership highlights how modern legal service providers are raising the bar and turning to smarter, more scalable solutions.

"Evidence Max is a prime example of what's possible when innovative businesses refuse to settle for outdated systems. They needed a platform that could match their speed and ambition, and Clarra delivers," Caindec said. "We're not just another case management solution. We're a force multiplier for organizations that expect more from their technology."

To request a demo of Clarra, contact the sales team.

About Evidence Max

The team at Evidence Max has specialized knowledge and expertise in researching insurance policy information including auto, homeowner's, commercial, and umbrella policies. In house, our team of professional researchers utilizes a proprietary AI-driven software and custom-built data set for the Personal Injury industry. Simply put, we want to help you achieve maximum settlement as effectively as possible. If for any reason we can't find the policy limits you requested - we have a 100% money back guarantee.

About Clarra

Clarra provides cloud-based case management software optimized for litigation and legal operations. Clarra enables law firms, enterprises, insurers and adjusters to accelerate growth, modernize case management and reduce costs while eliminating the need for on-premises infrastructure, outdated applications and siloed document repositories. With no-code customization, enterprise-class security and integration with more than 6,000 applications, Clarra is optimized for high-volume caseloads and complex matters. Designed to handle legal matters, claims, contracts, rights and licensing, Clarra is committed to simplifying management, improving efficiency, extending visibility and ensuring that firms never miss deadlines. For more information, visit www.clarra.com.

SOURCE Clarra, Inc.