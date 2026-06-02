Clarra Completes SOC 2 Type II Examination

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarra, a cloud-based case management platform optimized for litigation and legal operations, today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type II examination, reinforcing the company's ongoing commitment to security, confidentiality and data protection.

The independent examination evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of controls supporting Clarra's platform over the audit period. The audit was conducted in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria for Security.

Clarra's platform is used by law firms, enterprise legal departments and organizations managing sensitive litigation, claims and legal operations data. The company has continued investing in enterprise-grade security measures, including role-based access controls, encryption, multi-factor authentication, continuous monitoring and ongoing vulnerability testing.

In addition, Clarra has strengthened HIPAA-aligned security controls to support customers operating in regulated environments that manage sensitive information.

"Security and trust are foundational to how legal organizations evaluate technology partners," said Keao Caindec, CEO of Clarra. "Completing our SOC 2 Type II examination reflects the operational discipline and security-first approach we continue building into the platform as we expand our enterprise capabilities."

The SOC 2 report is available to clients and prospective customers at trust.clarra.com.

About Clarra

Clarra provides cloud-based case management software optimized for litigation and legal operations. Clarra enables law firms, enterprises, insurers and adjusters to accelerate growth, modernize case management, and reduce costs while eliminating the need for on-prem infrastructure, outdated applications, and siloed document repositories. With no-code customization, enterprise-class security and integration with 6,000+ applications, Clarra is optimized for high-volume caseloads and complex matters. Designed to handle legal matters, claims, contracts, rights, and licensing, Clarra is committed to simplifying management, improving efficiency, extending visibility and ensuring that firms never miss deadlines. For more information, visit www.clarra.com.

SOURCE Clarra, Inc.