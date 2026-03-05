Clarra to Present Featured Legalweek 2026 Panel on Agentic and Generative AI for Complex Litigation

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarra , a cloud-based case management platform optimized for litigation and legal operations, will present a featured panel discussion at Law.com's Legalweek 2026 examining how agentic and generative artificial intelligence (AI) are reshaping litigation management in high-volume matters.

The session, "Agentic and Generative AI for Complex Litigation," will take place on Wednesday, March 11, at 11:30 a.m. at the North Javits Center in New York City as part of the Legalweek conference. Clarra co-founder and CEO Keao Caindec will lead the panel of legal and litigation finance leaders, including:

Todd Schneider, partner, Schneider Wallace Cottrell Kim LLP

Angela Ni, managing director, Parabellum Capital LLC

David Perla, vice chair, Burford Capital

As mass tort and class action litigation generate unprecedented claims volumes, legal teams are increasingly turning to AI-powered tools to organize, evaluate, and manage matters at scale. The panel will explore how generative AI is improving accuracy, consistency and speed in qualifying and managing high-volume claims, as well as the oversight, transparency and defensibility considerations that must be addressed when deploying AI-driven tools in large-scale litigation.

Legalweek, held March 9–12, 2026, brings together more than 6,000 legal professionals, technology leaders and industry innovators from over 50 countries to explore emerging trends shaping the future of legal practice. The annual conference features more than 400 speakers and 100 educational sessions focused on legal technology, operations and strategy.

About Clarra

Clarra is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company founded in 2021 that provides a cloud-based case and legal practice management platform optimized for litigation. Designed for law firms, enterprise legal departments, and insurance, finance and services teams, Clarra brings matter and case information into a single, cloud-based system that supports collaboration, tracking and oversight across the full lifecycle of a matter. With generative and agentic AI capabilities, broad integration support, no-code customization, and built-in analytics delivered through a simple, intuitive user interface, Clarra helps organizations improve efficiency and visibility to support better business outcomes. For more information, visit www.clarra.com .

