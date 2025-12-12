CLASH Endurance brings thousands of runners, cyclists and swimmers together at Daytona International Speedway® for a weekend of performance and philanthropy

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This busy time of year didn't keep nearly 3,000 athletes away from taking part in one of more than 12 CLASH Endurance events at the iconic Daytona International Speedway this weekend. Participants from nearly every U.S. state and 10+ countries were represented and had the chance to experience an expo village with multisport vendors alongside music and food trucks. Those looking for more could camp or rent an RV inside the speedway.

CLASH Endurance celebrates athletes of all ages and abilities at the Daytona International Speedway Dec. 5-7th, 2025.

On Friday evening, the Grinch welcomed 1,200+ runners/walkers to One Daytona for the Jingle Jog 5K. Participants enjoyed more than one million holiday lights, a 'cookies & milk' aid station from Halifax Health, awards for the most festive costume and an exciting finish line complete with holiday characters and faux falling snow.

Saturday's festivities included both competitive and recreational triathlons and duathlons events. Redline Relay, a team cycling concept where riders utilize the famed speedway pit stalls, took place followed by Test Track, a chance for anyone to ride on the iconic track without official timing.

On Sunday, hundreds of athletes took on the "Daytona Distance" triathlon, a race unique to the family friendly, branded event series. In addition, the inaugural Swim Across America Daytona - Open Water Swim took participants on a 100-meter Dolphin Dash or 1-mile swim and drew world-class Olympians serving as "angel swimmers" including Jarrod Shoemaker (2008), Craig Beardsley (1980) and Paige Zemina Northcutt (1988). Well-known local swimmer, community ambassador and CEO of Foundation Risk Partners, Charlie Lydecker also took part in today's event in addition to the top fundraiser, John O'Brien, CEO of National Pharmaceutical Council. Three-time Gold Medalist, Brooke Bennett welcomed several of the first swimmers in. Personal journeys and a passion to fight cancer fueled those swimming in Lake Lloyd today with all proceeds benefitting pediatric cancer research grants and NASCAR Foundation's various youth initiatives.

