CLASHTV ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF 2023 SUMMER STREETBALL STREAMING SEASON

The interactive livestreaming and creator monetization platform for high-engagement sports will stream over 800 games this summer, expanding its league coverage more than 200 percent

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClashTV, the interactive livestreaming digital platform built to connect fans with the creators, content and culture they are most passionate about, today announced a June kick-off for their 2023 Summer Streetball season, with complete coverage of over 800 upcoming live games across 15+ of the best leagues including Rucker Park, Gersh, Isaiah Whitehead Classic, and more.

ClashTV Summer Basketball '23

ClashTV gives fans a courtside POV from parks and courts across the country and allows users to interact, debate, clap, vote, and chat live. Additionally, to celebrate the start of the season, new users can sign up and receive 1,000 Clash coins to purchase avatars, stickers, and other interactive elements that they can use while streaming.

In addition to the livestreams, ClashTV will offer VOD of each game after completion, along with short-form game recaps, highlights, "best-of" shows, Culture-based commentary and Vlogs.

"We are thrilled to welcome even more of the iconic parks and leagues that define Summer Streetball, to ClashTV" said Jonathan Anastas, CEO of ClashTV. "For 2023, we're increasing our schedule to more than 800 live games, covering 13 initial leagues, more than doubling percent 2022, along with full VOD, game recaps, best-ofs and more. This is just the most recent of many coming announcements that will define our commitment to helping high-engagement sports and the Culture that surrounds it build audience and monetize. As Regional Sports Networks struggle, ClashTV will be here for the leagues, fans and athletes."

Participating Streetball leagues include:

Gersh

Hoopsville

Isaiah Whitehead Classic

Zone 6

Rucker Park

Watson Classic

Bolden Mack

East Harlem Hoops

LES Express

Swin City

Brevoort

No Excuses

Grenada

In addition to Streetball, this programming builds on ClashTV's other offerings including mixed martial arts (MMA) events and culturally-led video podcasts featuring personalities such as Chris 'Gotti' Lorenzo.

ABOUT CLASHTV

ClashTV is an interactive livestreaming digital platform built to connect fans with the content and culture they are most passionate about. ClashTV allows their audience to view livestreamed and VOD content, vote or clap for what they're watching, chat on-screen with other fans, purchase merchandise, take part in quizzes, promotional giveaways, and more. From Gen-Y and Z-skewing sports content such as New York City's most legendary street basketball leagues to Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and Podcasts featuring cultural leaders, ClashTV helps bring the audience closer to the content they love and helps creators better monetize their passions. The app is available on the iOS and Android platforms and the web. For more information, please visit: https://www.clsh.tv

