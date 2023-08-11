ClashTV To Stream NBA 2K Influencer Esports Tournament In Celebration of Rucker Park 2023 Championship Game

As Rucker's exclusive streaming partner, ClashTV celebrates the legendary streetball league's playoff and championship games, as eight esports influencers with a social reach of nearly 2 million followers face-off on the in-game version of Rucker Park.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClashTV, the interactive livestreaming digital platform built to connect fans with the creators, content and culture they are most passionate about, today announced an August 17th Influencer-led NBA 2K esports tournament to celebrate the upcoming Rucker Park playoff and Championship games, streamed on ClashTV from August 17th through the 24th. This esports tournament will be played on the in-game version of the legendary park, and will livestream on the ClashTV platform, across iOS, Android, and Web applications.

ClashTV $2,500 NBA2K Tournament Hosted By Jayla Gaming

The Esports tournament will feature eight NBA 2k influencers with a combined social reach of more than 1.7 million fans. Participating talent will include: Stahtistics_ , TheRealBlaze, ShootEveryone, Zach2K, WavyMello, xMattDaGreat, DnellTV, PoorboyOnlines, and will be hosted by ClashTV creator JalyaGaming.

"Rucker Park is so iconic that it's not only the OG heart and soul of NYC Streetball, but is also a featured location in NBA 2K. As Rucker's exclusive streaming partner, we believe a celebration of the 2023 season's championship game was best executed across gaming, esports and real-life on-the-court action," said Jonathan Anastas, CEO of ClashTV. "Our Gen Z and Alpha audience connect with the content they love across devices and digital platforms and see esports and real-world streetball as equally engaging and authentic."

Tune-in:

The NBA2K Esports Tournament will be streamed on ClashTV on August 17th at 3:00 PM EST / 12:00 PM PT .

at / . The Rucker Park 2023 Championship game will be streamed exclusively on ClashTV on August 24th at 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT

Fans can go to https://www.clsh.tv or the Apple and Android App stores to sign-up and watch both the esports tournament and the Rucker Park Championship game.

ABOUT CLASHTV:

ClashTV is an interactive livestreaming digital platform built to connect fans with the content and culture they are most passionate about. ClashTV allows their audience to view livestreamed and VOD content, vote or clap for what they're watching, chat on-screen with other fans, purchase merchandise, take part in quizzes, promotional giveaways, and more. From Gen-Y and Z-skewing sports content such as New York City's most legendary street basketball leagues to Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and Podcasts featuring cultural leaders, ClashTV helps bring the audience closer to the content they love and helps creators better monetize their passions. The app is available on the iOS and Android platforms and the web. For more information, please visit: https://www.clsh.tv

