ClashTV To Stream NBA 2K Influencer Esports Tournament In Celebration of Rucker Park 2023 Championship Game

News provided by

ClashTV

11 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

As Rucker's exclusive streaming partner, ClashTV celebrates the legendary streetball league's playoff and championship games, as eight esports influencers with a social reach of nearly 2 million followers face-off on the in-game version of Rucker Park.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClashTV, the interactive livestreaming digital platform built to connect fans with the creators, content and culture they are most passionate about, today announced an August 17th Influencer-led NBA 2K esports tournament to celebrate the upcoming Rucker Park playoff and Championship games, streamed on ClashTV from August 17th through the 24th. This esports tournament will be played on the in-game version of the legendary park, and will livestream on the ClashTV platform, across iOS, Android, and Web applications.

Continue Reading
ClashTV $2,500 NBA2K Tournament Hosted By Jayla Gaming
ClashTV $2,500 NBA2K Tournament Hosted By Jayla Gaming

The Esports tournament will feature eight NBA 2k influencers with a combined social reach of more than 1.7 million fans. Participating talent will include: Stahtistics_ , TheRealBlaze, ShootEveryone, Zach2K, WavyMello, xMattDaGreat, DnellTV, PoorboyOnlines, and will be hosted by ClashTV creator JalyaGaming.

"Rucker Park is so iconic that it's not only the OG heart and soul of NYC Streetball, but is also a featured location in NBA 2K. As Rucker's exclusive streaming partner, we believe a celebration of the 2023 season's championship game was best executed across gaming, esports and real-life on-the-court action," said Jonathan Anastas, CEO of ClashTV. "Our Gen Z and Alpha audience connect with the content they love across devices and digital platforms and see esports and real-world streetball as equally engaging and authentic."

Tune-in:

  • The NBA2K Esports Tournament will be streamed on ClashTV on August 17th at 3:00 PM EST/12:00 PM PT.
  • The Rucker Park 2023 Championship game will be streamed exclusively on ClashTV on August 24th at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

Fans can go to https://www.clsh.tv or the Apple and Android App stores to sign-up and watch both the esports tournament and the Rucker Park Championship game.

ABOUT CLASHTV:
ClashTV is an interactive livestreaming digital platform built to connect fans with the content and culture they are most passionate about. ClashTV allows their audience to view livestreamed and VOD content, vote or clap for what they're watching, chat on-screen with other fans, purchase merchandise, take part in quizzes, promotional giveaways, and more. From Gen-Y and Z-skewing sports content such as New York City's most legendary street basketball leagues to Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and Podcasts featuring cultural leaders, ClashTV helps bring the audience closer to the content they love and helps creators better monetize their passions. The app is available on the iOS and Android platforms and the web. For more information, please visit: https://www.clsh.tv 

SOURCE ClashTV

Also from this source

CLASHTV TO STREAM DREW WOMEN'S LEAGUE 2023 SUMMER BASKETBALL SEASON

ClashTV & AND1 Announce Partnership to Livestream 2023 Open Run Events

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.