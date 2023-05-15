CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Alphabet Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2023

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Alphabet Inc. ("Alphabet") (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 4, 2020 and January 23, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Alphabet, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/alphabet-class-action-submission-form?prid=39333&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Alphabet includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Alphabet used its dominance in the field of digital advertising to disadvantage website publishers and advertisers who used competing advertising products; (ii) the foregoing conduct was anticompetitive in nature and likely to draw significant regulatory scrutiny; (iii) Alphabet's revenues were unsustainable to the extent that they were the product of said anticompetitive conduct; (iv) Alphabet's conduct, once revealed, would negatively impact the Company's reputation and expose it to a heightened risk of litigation and regulatory enforcement action; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: May 15, 2023

Aggrieved Alphabet investors only have until May 15, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

