CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Sea Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 19, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Sea Limited ("Sea") (NYSE: SE) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between April 23, 2022 and May 15, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Sea, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/sea-class-action-submission-form-2/?prid=43027&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Sea includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Sea overstated its ability to manage the growth of its user base and loan book while enhancing its profitability; (ii) Sea's expansion to a broader user base and growing loan book rendered the Company significantly more vulnerable to higher credit losses; (iii) as a result, the Company was likely to book a significant increase in loan loss reserves; (iv) the foregoing was likely to have a significant negative impact on Sea's earnings; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: September 19, 2023

Aggrieved Sea investors only have until September 19, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong