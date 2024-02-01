Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline is March 25, 2024

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been

filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of investors who purchased Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ("ADM" or the "Company") (NYSE: ADM) common stock between April 30, 2020 and January 22, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased shares and incurred losses are advised to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses, you may, no later than March 25, 2024, request that the Court appoint you as the lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO PROVIDE CONTACT AND TRADE INFORMATION

On January 21, 2024, the Company disclosed that the ADM Board of Directors decided to place the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Vikram Luthar, on administrative leave effective immediately. The Company further disclosed that "Mr. Luthar's leave is pending an ongoing investigation being conducted by outside counsel for ADM and the Board's Audit Committee regarding certain accounting practices and procedures with respect to ADM's Nutrition reporting segment, including as related to certain intersegment transactions."

On this news, ADM's stock price fell $16.50, or 24.2%, to close at $51.69 per share on January 22, 2024.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas wirh offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has repeatedly been recognized by the courts.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at [email protected].

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP