Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Enphase Energy, Inc.

Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline is July 29, 2024

NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Enphase Energy, Inc. ("Enphase" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ENPH) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Enphase securities between February 7, 2023 and April 25, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

As specified in the filed complaint, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company's projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations. In truth, Enphase had been experiencing a decrease in battery shipments to Europe and California, slowdown in battery deployment and adoption, longer transition period with NEM 3.0, and slower output of inverters manufactured by the new US base manufacturing lines. Company management misled investors by providing the public with materially flawed revenue outlook for fiscal 2023.

On April 25, 2023, Enphase announced its first quarter earnings, stating revenue in the United States had decreased by approximately 9% attributing it to macroeconomic conditions. Additionally, defendants put out a weak second quarter outlook for 2023 where revenue was estimated to be within the range of $700 million to $750 million.

On this news, the price of Enphase's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $220.60 per share on April 25, 2023, Enphase's stock price fell to $163.83 per share on April 26, 2023, a decline of nearly 26 for the single day.

