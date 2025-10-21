Class Action Filed Against C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Seeking Recovery for Investors - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in C3.ai, Inc. ("C3.ai" or the "Company") (NYSE: AI) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of C3.ai investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 26, 2025 and August 8, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/c3-ai-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=173015&wire=4

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of C3 AI's growth; notably, that its Chief Executive Officer health was having a significant impact on the Company's ability to close deals, that its management was unable or otherwise ineffectual in minimizing that impact, and that C3 AI would not be able to execute upon its profit and growth potential as a result. On August 8, 2025, C3 AI announced disappointing preliminary financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and reduced its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2026. The Company attributed its poor sales results and lowered guidance on "the reorganization with new leadership" and the health ailments of its Chief Executive Officer. Following this news, the price of C3 AI's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $22.13 per share on August 8, 2025, C3 AI's stock price fell to $16.47 per share on August 11, 2025, a decline of about 25.58% in the span of just a single day.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in C3.ai during the relevant time frame, you have until October 21, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

