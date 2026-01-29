INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky is Investigating Alec Stock After its Phase 3 INFRONT-3 Clinical Trial Misses Co-Primary Endpoint

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) following the Company's announcement of topline results from its Phase 3 INFRONT-3 trial, evaluating latozinemab in individuals with frontotemporal dementia due to a gene mutation (FTD-GRN). Investors with concerns about Alec's biotech operations may click here for more information.

On October 21, 2025, Alec reported the study results for its Phase 3 INFRONT-3 trial. The study failed to achieve its clinical co-primary endpoint of slowing progression in frontotemporal dementia.

The Company announced topline results from the 96-week double-blind period of its Phase 3 INFRONT-3 trial evaluating latozinemab in slowing disease progression in patients with frontotemporal dementia due to a progranulin gene mutation. The double-blind, randomized trial enrolled 119 patients, including 103 symptomatic individuals with FTD-GRN and 16 at-risk carriers for FTD-GRN aged 37 to 85 years old, with a mean age baseline of 62.1 years.

The INFRONT-3 Phase 3 trial had two co-primary endpoints: biomarker response, which was met, and clinical response, which was not met. Specifically, the trial failed to achieve its efficacy based co-primary endpoint of slowing FTD-GRN progression, as measured by the Clinical Dementia Rating plus National Alzheimer's Coordinating Center Frontotemporal Lobar Degeneration Sum of Boxes.

Analysts noted disappointment following the release of the Company's mixed topline results and as a result, downgraded the stock.

Those with questions about Alec's operational performance may contact the firm for a confidential discussion.

CONTACT:

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Email: [email protected]

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP