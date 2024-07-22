Class Action Filed Against Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) - July 23, 2024 Deadline to Join - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Fastly, Inc. ("Fastly" or the "Company") (NYSE: FSLY) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Fastly investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 15, 2024 and May 1, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/fastly-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=91371&wire=4

FSLY investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) contrary to its representations to investors, Fastly was in fact experiencing a significant deceleration in growth among its largest customers and was losing the increased market share it had gained as a result of the 2023 content delivery network consolidation trend; (ii) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's revenue growth; (iii) accordingly, the Company was unlikely to meet its own previously issued revenue guidance for FY 2024; (iv) as a result, the Company's financial position and/or prospects were overstated; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Fastly during the relevant time frame, you have until July 23, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

