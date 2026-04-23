CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Berger Montague Advises Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action

PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) ("B&W" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired B&W shares during the period from November 5, 2025 through March 11, 2026 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired B&W securities during the Class Period may, no later than June 15, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

The Company, headquartered in Akron, Ohio, provides energy and environmental technologies and services to power and industrial customers worldwide.

On March 12, 2026, Wolfpack Research published a report alleging that B&W failed to disclose that its largest shareholder, BRC Group Holdings, Inc., stood on both sides of a power generation contract involving Applied Digital Corp. and had close ties to the counterparty, including overlapping leadership and shared addresses. The report also raised concerns that Applied Digital did not need the services contemplated under the agreement, calling into question whether the Company would recognize revenue from the transaction.

Following this news, B&W's stock price fell $1.71 per share, or 11.59%, to close at $13.05 per share, causing significant losses for investors.

If you are a B&W investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague