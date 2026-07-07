VIA TRANSPORTATION, INC. SECURITIES FRAUD NOTICE: Berger Montague Informs Via Transportation (NYSE: VIA) Investors of a Securities Fraud Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Via Transportation, Inc. (NYSE: VIA) ("Via" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Via common stock during the period from September 9, 2025 through June 9, 2026 (the "Class Period"), including in or traceable to the Company's September 2025 initial public offering ("IPO").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Via securities during the Class Period may, no later than August 10, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

The Company, headquartered in New York, New York, provides transportation technology solutions that enable public transit agencies and private operators to deliver on-demand and scheduled mobility services.

According to the allegations in the lawsuit, Via's IPO documents misled investors by failing to disclose that, at the time of the offering, the Company's growth had already begun to stall due to declining Platform Annual Run-Rate Revenue and its inability to expand its operations in Germany — developments that were not reflected in the Offering Documents.

Via shares have declined precipitously since the IPO, trading as low as $14.52 per share, a loss in value of nearly 70% from the IPO price of $46 per share.

If you are a Via investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267) 764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague