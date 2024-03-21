CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Berger Montague Advises SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action

PHILADELPHIA, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against SSR Mining Inc. ("SSR Mining") (NASDAQ: SSRM). The lawsuit is captioned Akhras v. SSR Mining Inc. et al., No. 1:24-cv-00739 (D. Col.), and is filed on behalf of purchasers of SSR Mining's securities between February 23, 2022 and February 27, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors who purchased or acquired SSR Mining securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 17, 2024, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the defendants materially overstated SSR Mining's commitment to safety and the efficacy of its safety measures; and (2) SSR Mining engaged in unsafe mining practices which were reasonably likely to result in a mining disaster.

For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation, please contact Berger Montague: James Maro at [email protected] or (267) 637-3176, or Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. Communicating with any counsel is not necessary to participate or share in any recovery achieved in this case. Any member of the purported class may move the Court to serve as a lead plaintiff through counsel of his/her choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an inactive class member.

Berger Montague , with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco and Chicago, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

Contacts:

James Maro, Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(267) 637-3176

[email protected]

Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

