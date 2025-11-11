CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Berger Montague Advises MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Lawsuit by December 15, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) ("MoonLake" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased MoonLake shares during the period of March 10, 2024 through September 29, 2025 (the "Class Period").

MoonLake is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, specializing in therapies for inflammatory diseases.

According to the complaint, the Company misled investors by aggressively touting its sole drug candidate, sonelokimab (SLK), as clinically superior to competing therapies due to its Nanobody structure. However, the lawsuit alleges that the Company failed to disclose that SLK targets the same molecules as FDA-approved BIMZELX and offered no demonstrated clinical advantage.

According to the complaint, on September 28, 2025, the Company revealed Phase 3 clinical trial data showing SLK failed to match BIMZELX's efficacy. Analysts reportedly labeled the outcome as "disastrous," and the Company's stock collapsed by $55.75 per share – nearly 90% – in one trading day.

