Class Action Reminder: MRX Investors Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Leading the Marex Group PLC Class Action Lawsuit

Company: Marex Group PLC (NASDAQ: MRX) is a U.K.-based diversified global financial services platform.

Class Period: August 14, 2024 - August 5, 2025

The Case: Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that sold short Marex Group securities during the class period because Marex allegedly misled investors regarding its revenue projections.

The Allegations: According to the complaint, defendants failed to inform investors that it improperly inflated its cash flow and the revenues, assets, and profits of its Market Making segment through off-book intercompany transaction. As a result of this misconduct, class members have suffered significant loss and damages.

What's Next: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Marex Group PLC. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by December 8, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

